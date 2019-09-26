Much has been made this week of Jordan Howard’s usage, or lack thereof. The Eagles like Howard, but they definitely like Miles Sanders a little more. I think a big part of it is Sanders’ versatility in comparison to Howard’s. The knock on Howard, and the reason he was traded for a mid-round conditional pick, was that he isn’t a great pass protector and hasn’t done much as a receiving back. The Eagles can scheme around it, but their offense isn’t as multidimensional when Howard is out there. Sanders, while he has struggled so far, has much more versatility, making the offense more unpredictable. He was split out wide against the Lions and he showed some potential as a pass-catcher even in a new position.