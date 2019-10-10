I think it’s mostly a product of DeSean Jackson being out. Whether you agree with it or not, the Eagles have typically tried to have a receiver room that resembles a basketball team. The last few seasons, they’ve had a bit of a designated deep threat to complement Alshon Jeffery’s power-forward playing style and Nelson Agholor’s route-running ability out of the slot. But with Jackson out, there isn’t much of a deep threat in the group. It’s not a coincidence that the Eagles’ vertical-passing game has vanished with Jackson, despite it being such a major part of the team’s Week 1 win over Washington in which Jackson had two touchdown catches longer than 50 yards. Since then, the Eagles have managed just three completions over 30 yards. Agholor has one, and Miles Sanders has the other two.