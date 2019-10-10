That’s even better than his sparking 1.8% career rate, which is tied for second place all time — with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, in fact. They all trail Aaron Rodgers (1.4%), but then, Rodgers is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rodgers holds the record for the lowest single-season interception rate, at 0.3% last season, and Wentz’s 1.1% would be tied for 16th all-time, and five other passers who have started five games have better interception rates, but the fact that Wentz has thrown zero interceptions in four of five games is remarkable.