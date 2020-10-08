Dan, I said 8-8 and a playoff berth before the season started, and I’m going to stick with something close to that, even though I don’t think I’m picking the Eagles to win this weekend, which would leave them 1-3-1, and they will be massive underdogs to the Ravens the week after. I feel they can win their remaining five NFC East games, and pick up one or two more along the way, maybe against the Browns and Cardinals.