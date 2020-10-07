Slay, in his first year with the Eagles, was far from alone in voicing his doubts about an NFL season in the summer, but he never publicly said he didn’t think games should be played. The closest he came was tweeting his concerns about the way the NFL was handling recommendations from the NFL Players' Association as several NFL leaders used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to encourage the league to work with the NFLPA to establish safe protocols for teams to follow.