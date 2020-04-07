You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox twice a week during the Flyers season -- and once a week while the season has been suspended. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read. So send me feedback by email (scarchidi@inquirer.com) or on Twitter (@broadstbull). Thank you for reading.