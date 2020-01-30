The Flyers went into their All-Star/bye-week break in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Without playing a game, they slipped to 10th. That’s how tight the conference is.
The Maple Leafs won again Wednesday night to move ahead of the Flyers by a point in a playoff charge that likely will resemble the Schuylkill at 9 o’clock at night. Everybody’s doing 70 and changing lanes like it’s NASCAR. Just watch out for a losing streak, which can be as treacherous as the Conshohocken curve during sleet.
Seven teams in the East are separated by three points. Barring a scorching run, the Flyers could finish anywhere from second in the division to out of the playoffs. They don’t have much cap space, so don’t expect a rental player at the trade deadline.
Note: Washington (73) and Boston (70) points lead their divisions and currently are not a factor for the Flyers.
Current position: 60 points. Tenth place in the conference, one point out of the final playoff spot.
Games remaining: 32. At home: 16. On road: 16.
Inside the schedule: The seven remaining back-to-backs aren’t too onerous, with March 20-21 the only set with both on the road (at Dallas, at Nashville). … Nine-day stretch beginning March 4 includes games at Washington and at Tampa and home games vs. Carolina and Boston.
Biggest problem: Besides being the only team in the East playoff chase with a losing record on the road, the Flyers have just 18 wins in regulation. That’s the first tiebreaker and the fewest among teams in the hunt.
Current position: 67 points. Six points back of Washington in both the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference.
Games remaining: 32. At home: 15. On road: 17.
Inside the schedule: Still have a West Coast trip, though it’s against the three worst teams in that conference (L.A., Anaheim, San Jose). Close the season with three teams — New Jersey, N.Y. Rangers and Ottawa — that could be in tank mode.
Biggest problem: Hit the ground running immediately after the break. Host the Flyers, which just shut them out, then go on a three-game road trip to Washington, Tampa and Florida before hosting the Lightning on Feb. 11.
Current position: 63 points. Third place in the Metro. Four points back of second place, three points away from missing the playoffs.
Games remaining: 33. At home: 16. On road: 17.
Inside the schedule: Have just four back-to-backs, but also must make two trips out west. Have four road games in six days starting March 10: at Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Pittsburgh.
Biggest problem: Might be a minor issue, but Isles coach Barry Trotz benched All-Star Matthew Barzal for all but 40 seconds of the third period in the final game before the break. Brazal, 22 and a pending restricted free agent, accepted the blame for playing outside of the Islanders’ system.
Current position: 62 points. Leading the wild-card race by one point. Also one point back of the third place in the Metro.
Games remaining: 31. At home: 14. On road: 17.
Inside the schedule: Have eight back-to-backs and a trip out west, and their final five games are against teams in playoff spots. Play in Philadelphia on Feb. 18 and host the Flyers two days later.
Biggest problem: Regaining momentum. The Blue Jackets won six in a row entering the break and are 16-2-4 since early December. Their game Saturday in Buffalo will be their first in 10 days.
Current position: 61 points. Clinging to the final wild-card spot on a tiebreaker with the Maple Leafs, and are one point ahead of the Flyers.
Games remaining: 32. At home: 15. On road: 17.
Inside the schedule: Have a four-game road trip starting in St. Louis two days after the Super Bowl, and a season-high six-gamer beginning Feb. 29. Remaining schedule has two games each against the Blues and Bruins and four against the Penguins.
Biggest problem: All six games on the back end of their remaining back-to-backs are on the road. Justin Williams has given them a jolt since the Dougie Hamilton injury, but how many of those B2Bs will the 38-year-old Williams play?
Current position: 61 points, jumped into ninth place ahead of the Flyers with two clutch road wins this week.
Games remaining: 31. At home: 16. On road: 15.
Inside the schedule: Have just four back-to-backs and a home game with Tampa after an early March road trip out west. Key stretch is the last week of March when they play four road games (Tampa, Carolina, Ottawa, Washington).
Biggest problem: Ignoring their own crowd. Since Christmas, Toronto is 1-3-2 at Maple Leaf Gardens, where the pressure can be immense. If they can get it together at home, the Leafs will be another team taking up a seat during the musical-chairs playoff chase.
Next time Grandma and Grandpa bring up that players from their generation played though the nastiest injuries and considered it a stain on the honor of the sport to voluntarily sit out, bring up this clip.
This was in the Daily News on April 6, 1974. Fred Shero decided to give a night off to star player Bobby Clarke, who had played in 276 consecutive games at that point. The Flyers, it should be noted, lost that game at Pittsburgh, 6-1.
It’s also worth pointing out that six weeks later, they won their first Stanley Cup.
One other thing that jumps out from the clip below: 30,000 postcards? That’s one you might wanna ask Grandma and Grandpa about.
Question: When will we see Carter Hart back in the net? — @barrysacks1
Answer: Hart is expected back at Thursday’s practice, which puts him in line to start either Friday’s road game or Saturday’s home game.
Hart hasn’t played since a Jan. 13 win against Boston. He strained his abdomen in practice the following day. Which game Hart and Brian Elliott starts this weekend will be Alain Vigneault’s first big decision after the break.
Hart’s home/road splits are so disparate, it’s hard to imagine Vigneault starting him in Pittsburgh on Friday, especially since Elliott shut out the Penguins on Jan. 21. So that would leave Saturday against Colorado, which beat Hart on Dec. 11 in a game in which Hart actually played very well.
Send questions by email or on Twitter (@EdBarkowitz or @broadstbull), and they could be answered in a future edition.