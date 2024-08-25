☕ Taste the world in a cup | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Immigrant-owned coffee shops across Philadelphia offer unique and flavorful brews, drawing on traditional techniques found around the globe. Our feature story today takes you into four cafés in the city to learn how they bring the world to Philly in a freshly brewed cup of joe.

For many, a good day starts with a good cup of coffee.

To make the perfect cup, some Philly café owners hailing from countries around the world use tools and methods that call back to their cultural backgrounds. With these brewing practices on tap, these owners not only share a part of themselves, but also offer a way for immigrant communities to feel at home in shops like theirs across the city.

Four local café owners walked us through their process:

☕ At Ray’s Café and Tea House, Grace Chen uses the siphon brewing method from her Taiwanese heritage

☕ At Café Com Leite, Helena Guimaraes crafts a Brazilian pourover with a tin kettle (“bule”)

☕ At Alif Brew & Mini Mart, Hayat Ali uses a traditional Ethiopian coffee pot (”jebena”) and burns incense before serving up ceremonial coffee

☕ At Amma’s South Indian Cuisine, Balakrishnan Duraisamy uses the Madras filter for a frothy result

Choose a café to watch each shop’s approach.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker attended the Democratic National Convention this past week as a superdelegate. And while she didn’t get to speak on the main stage, she took the opportunity to mingle and network in Chicago.

The convention allowed Parker to build relationships with Democrats. Should Vice President Kamala Harris win the White House, those connections could be important for securing federal resources for Philadelphia, Parker said.

Behind the scenes: This all happened as Parker’s own political operation finds itself in a moment of transition. She doesn’t have any campaign staffers.

Get an inside look at who Parker talked to and more on how she made the most of her time in Chicago.

❓Pop quiz

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola is a simple guy, so he opted for a simple cleat this year, one of just five major leaguers wearing them.

What is his brand of choice?

A) Under Armour

B) Nike

C) Adidas

D) Skechers

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This beloved Philadelphian actor (☀️) and comedian flew all the way to London to film a cameo for Deadpool & Wolverine, but apparently it was cut from the movie.

CHERY NOBLEMEN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Chip Levengood who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Braddock. The Western Pennsylvania suburb where Sen. John Fetterman previously served as mayor is the subject of a critical exhibition by a homegrown artist.

