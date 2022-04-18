Today, we head down the Shore to Atlantic City and its desire to re-entice an LGBTQ+ community lost, one that was once a thriving part of A.C.’s makeup.

Also, we look at the budding retail utopia happening in Southwest Philly – and how a trash truck is the latest sign of success.

🐰 And, check out these images from yesterday’s return of the Easter promenade down South Street.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

There was a time when Atlantic City’s New York Avenue was a safe haven for LGBTQ people. Thriving nightlife meshed with a welcoming vibe in a town known for its diversity.

The history of A.C.’s impact on the community dates to the 1920s. And officials there want people to remember that as the city ramps up its tourism catering to the LGBTQ community, including a host of events that include a multi-day Pride festival. The goal is to encourage gay culture.

“We want to welcome back the community that has a long storied past in Atlantic City,” said Geoff Rosenberger, a Realtor in Atlantic City. “You can’t make anyone buy a house anywhere, but one of the things driving our market is the very diversity of the city.”

And the notion of A.C.’s very own gayborhood? Consider Chelsea, known for its multicultural restaurants, university district, and stock of old beach homes from the ocean to the bay. Right now, Chelsea is one of a few locations being considered in efforts to market Atlantic City’s undervalued real estate to the LGBTQ community.

Our reporter Amy Rosenberg delivers this report on A.C.’s aspirations to entice the LGBTQ community to return to “where the party began.”

What you should know today

Philly’s indoor mask mandate resumes today. A look at why it’s relief for some and frustration for others.

By all accounts, Sixers star Joel Embiid is in the right frame of mind heading into tonight’s Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs.

Gun violence in Philly is up 3% compared with this time last year as the weekend was another one marred by shootings.

Check out the grant launching an open call for community-focused projects produced by Philly artists.

Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.

👍🏾 The good news: Drive along the commercial stretch of Woodland, Chester and Elmwood Avenues in Southwest Philadelphia, and you’ll find a thriving retail corridor. Once-empty shops have been replaced by businesses in just about every brick and mortar location. There’s even a clean-up crew and a privately financed trash truck.

😟 The concern: But businesses have their concerns about how sustainable the current success will remain as imposed city regulations such as the sugary beverage tax, cigarette levies and the latest plastic bag ban are repeated hits on profit margins. Tack on that all of these shops aren’t far from neighboring Delaware County, which doesn’t have many of these same restrictions and, in turn, higher costs.

📣 What biz owners are saying: “This tax on soda, the law on plastic bags, the city cigarette tax [a $2-a-pack surcharge], it really hurts the businesses around here,” said Sayed Ahmad, whose family’s Cousins Fresh Market is now a four-store chain that includes a location in Chester. “People are moving to Delaware County. If costs keep rising, it is going to be hard for us to grow here.”

Our writer Joseph N. DiStefano takes a look through the lens of business owners and the community-at-large, and at how all of it intersects with a much-desired revival for this Southwest Philly neighborhood.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Clay Studio recently open the doors on new digs earlier this month after more than 50 years in Old City. Today’s question: The space, which is nearly 70% larger than its old Second Street storefront, is in which part of town? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. Fishtown

b. Pennsport

c. Queen Village

d. Kensington

What we’re …

🎭 Sharing: An accusation by some that objections to depictions of homosexuality appear to be guiding a decision on a student stage production in this Bucks County school district.

📱 Reading: All about the controversial politics of having a cell phone in prison.

🤔 Wondering: How much of a chance does Alexandra Hunt have at unseating career politician Dwight Evans for his congressional seat?

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

A breath of fresh air following the Ben Simmons situation.

XRAY MEET YES

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Dan Tureck, of Somerdale, N.J. who correctly guessed ANGELO ERRICHETTI as Sunday’s answer.

Photo of the day

Here’s hoping your week gets off to a phenomenal start.✌️