Spring has taken a holiday already. Gloves and hats are a must this morning, with temperatures offensively in the 30s, and today’s high is not expected to get beyond the mid-40s.

In today’s newsletter:

🥞 Delicious: We picked the Philly spots that do brunch best.

🌶️ Worthwhile: Craig LaBan reviews the vibrant traditional dishes at a Turkish Northern Liberties restaurant.

🕶️ Adventurous: ✨ Trying some editor picks from of our new Philly’s Best tool. ✨

🧩 Fun: Our regular games.

📮 Tell us your best Sunday brunch memory in the region, and we’ll feature the most interesting responses. Email us here.

If you see this 🔒 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories. Please send me feedback about this by writing back.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s time to declare Sunday the day of a luxuriously long meal.

We’re speaking of course of brunch, the lawless meal when you can enjoy the pleasures of eggs, steak, and all of the beverages. Let’s talk cuisines.

🇲🇽 The one that will take you to Mexico City: There’s guacamole-topped chilaquiles and sweet and cinnamon-laced horchata coffee at Café Ynez.

🇦🇷 The one that will take you to Argentina: There’s pastries, Mafalda and dulce de leche-filled shortbread cookies at Jezabel’s.

🇱🇧 The one that will take you to Lebanon: There’s halabi kebabs, smoky baba ganoush, and rose pistachio crullers at Suraya.

To the whole list of best brunches in town! And by the way, ✨ The Inquirer’s Philly’s Best has more of what you need to maneuver through our region.

What you should know today

🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇🚪🚇

Pop Quiz

Do you remember how many wheels vs. doors there are in the SEPTA universe?

A) 13,680 wheels and 11,920 doors

B) 11,920 wheels and 13,680 doors

C) 15,087 wheels and 17,638 doors

D) 15,087 doors and 17,638 wheels

Find out if you know the answer.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Who’s the Philly guy who invented the revolving door?

ALHENA PUSHKIN VOLENT

Hint: 🥫

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Email us if you know the answer.

And for today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to 🎶 I pawned my watch, I paid my debts, and I crossed the Rubicon. 🎶

I saw Bob Dylan in Atlanta this week, and when he tore through Philly, he had a lot more to say about the city.

Recommend a song to me.

👋🏽 See you next Sunday. Your master of ceremonies Kerith will be back with you tomorrow morning as always.