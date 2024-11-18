🎁 Give the gift of Philly | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

For some overcrowded Philadelphia schools, enduring the next 13 months while the district produces a blueprint for change is a hard wait. We go inside one high school for a firsthand look at the significant consequences of an overpopulated student body.

Plus, the holiday season is here. Before you start panicking over buying the right present, consider the power of hometown pride. Our new, fun guide will help you find something that screams Philly for everyone on your list.

— Paola Pérez

Don’t know what to get for the lucky people on your list? This quiz is for you (and them).

Because we know holiday shopping can feel like running up the Art Museum steps, Sam Ruland teamed up with our design team to bring you a simple quiz to narrow your options.

Here’s a preview of the questions:

🎁 What best describes their overall vibe? Is your recipient the social type, a lover of cozy nights in, adventurous, or do they seem to already own everything?

🎁 When it comes to gifts, what are they most likely to love? Do they like thoughtful presents, unexpected surprises, things they can immediately use or wear, or activities they can share with others?

We’ll recommend Philly-inspired presents for any personality, uniquely curated from local businesses to ensure your picks are as legendary as the city itself.

Jump into The Inquirer’s very Philly holiday gift guide to win at gift giving this season.

Some schools in the city have hundreds of empty seats, while others have the opposite problem: There are too many students.

The population boom, particularly in the Northeast, is leading to alarming conditions. Much of this growth is fueled in part by immigration.

The Philadelphia School District is working on a facilities master plan expected to result in closures, new constructions, relocations, and more changes. Staffers say they can’t wait that long.

At Lincoln High, there aren’t enough lockers. Some students have lunch at 9 a.m. Crowded hallways mean there’s often not enough time to get to class. And the crammed conditions don’t just affect classrooms.

Notable quote: “The crowding is insane,” said one teacher. “I do not know how this situation is allowed to continue.”

See what it’s like inside Lincoln High with schools reporter Kristen Graham.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Harrisburg offers millions in tax breaks to film and TV productions in Pennsylvania.

If a company spends at least 60% of their total budget in the state, they are eligible for a __ tax credit.

A) 10%

B) 15%

C) 25%

D) 35%

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

♻️ Touring: The new $40 million plant that handles Philadelphia’s recycling.

💰 Asking experts: What they think about shoppers “panic buying” ahead of Trump’s promised tariffs.

🧤 Wondering: If a pair of centuries-old gloves at Penn truly belonged to William Shakespeare.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Philly’s own iconic R&B group and four-time Grammy-winning ensemble

YIN ZOMBIE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Elinda F. Kiss who solved Sunday’s anagram: Andrew Painter. The pitcher is on course to make his major league debut in 2025 — two years later than expected. Here’s how the Phils are planning for his return.

Only in Philly

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Alycia Scannapieco, who describes falling in love with the city and her soon-to-be-husband at the same time:

I met my husband Tom in 1982, when I lived near the Art Museum and he lived on Wallace Street. We were both born and raised in Philadelphia, both from Catholic families. I, however, had lived in Virginia Beach for a year, then Arizona for a year — always wanting to leave Philadelphia. And in nine months, I’d be moving to Europe for work.

We met at an event, and then my friends and his went to a restaurant in Chinatown. At the restaurant, someone else asked me out, and I said I was not interested in dating because of the coming move. Tom overheard that and said he had two tickets for the Pennsylvania Ballet, and would I join him? I said I would love to go to the ballet, as long as he didn’t consider it a date.

Tom at the time was a historical developer in the Art Museum area, and his love for Philadelphia was obvious to me right away. He kept finding reasons to see me, and one time walking around the Society Hill area, he explained so many historical sites, I started to fall in love with Philly for the very first time — and with him. We had our first kiss when he asked me to the Fourth of July fireworks on the Art Museum steps. That was a magical night.

We just celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary, and the Pennsylvania Ballet found out about our first time we went to the ballet and gave us a box seat to celebrate our anniversary! Looking back I can’t believe I almost left Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love.

Photo of the day

