Who has Trump picked for his cabinet and administration so far?: A running list

President-elect Donald Trump is beginning to assign key members of his cabinet and administration on the heels of his win last week.

So far, he’s tapped a group of aides and allies who supported him during his 2024 campaign. As news of who he’s selected and who he’s eyeing for other slots continues to unfold, this list will continue to be updated.

Here are Trump’s picks so far.

Susie Wiles, chief of staff

Susie Wiles, 67, was a senior adviser to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and its de facto manager. She’s a veteran of Florida politics, having worked with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Gov. Rick Scott, and two former Republican Jacksonville mayors. Wiles will become the first woman to hold the role of White House chief of staff, a powerful position that can shape a president’s impact.

Mike Waltz, national security adviser

Mike Waltz is a three-term GOP congressman from east-central Florida. He served multiple tours in Afghanistan and also worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser under defense chiefs Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates.

Trump asked Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, to be his national security adviser, a person familiar with the matter said Monday. The person spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before Trump made a formal announcement.

Tom Homan, ‘border czar’

Tom Homan, 62, who previously led U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump’s first term, was anticipated to be tapped by Trump to carry out the president-elect’s goal of the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Gov. Kristi Noem, homeland security secretary

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will serve as Trump’s homeland security secretary according to the Washington Post and other outlets. The critical role, given Trump’s emphasis on border security, would oversee a $60 billion budget and more than 230,000 employees.

Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador

Elise Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump’s staunchest defenders. Stefanik, 40, was elected to the House in 2014 and has served as the House Republican Conference chair since 2021. She replaced former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney after she was removed following her criticism of Trump when he falsely claimed he won the 2020 election. Stefanik’s questioning of university leaders over antisemitism on their campuses led to two president resignations and raised her national profile.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy

Stephen Miller formerly served as a senior adviser on Trump’s first administration. He was considered a central figure in some of Trump’s policy decisions, including his move to separate thousands of immigrant families for which he was a vocal spokesperson. Miller, 39, also served as president of America First Legal, an organization comprised of former Trump advisers that challenged the Biden administration and other groups over free speech issues.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin will lead the Environmental Protection Agency despite his lack of experience in environmental issues. The 44-year-old former U.S. House member is a longtime Trump supporter. In a statement, Trump said Zeldin would make quick deregulatory decisions, rolling back protections the Biden administration put in place, adding that the U.S. would have the “cleanest air and water on the planet.”

