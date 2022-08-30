It’ll be another day of heat with a high of 91. Expect some fog in the morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

💸 Student loan relief: Borrowers in the Philly region explain how President Joe Biden’s plan impacts their lives.

💬 President Biden: He’s coming to Philadelphia to give a speech about democracy roughly two months ahead of the midterm elections.

🗳️ Political campaigns: The 2023 City Council race begins as the first candidate announces a run.

Biden will give a prime-time speech outside Independence Hall on Thursday, focusing on threats to democracy.

This is part of a swing of appearances to boost Democrats two months ahead of the midterm elections.

Necessary context: The address comes less than a week after Biden rebuked MAGA-aligned Republicans, calling the movement “semi-fascism” and out of touch with most Americans’ political beliefs.

Biden faces slumping approval ratings.

Philadelphia has long attracted Democratic presidents or aspirants. It’s a labor-friendly and deeply blue city. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1.

Be aware: Biden will speak in Wilkes-Barre today.

Former President Donald Trump is due to be in the same area Saturday for a rally with his slate of Pennsylvania endorsed candidates, including gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz

Reporters Julia Terruso and Jonathan Tamari outline the broader strategy of Biden’s visit.

For some of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers, President Biden’s cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 of debt could be life-changing.

Pennsylvania is No. 3 in the country for average loan balance per borrower, at more than $38,000.

In the spirit of transparency, I have about $20,000 left (and I’ve been paying the entire time we’ve been on a pause). I started at nearly $33,000 three years ago. For me, the relief will shave off several years of debt. The thought of potentially buying a home in the future seems less of a pipe dream.

We asked last week how the relief would impact you, and you delivered. Here are some snippets of what you had to say:

“Now I can pay rent and utilities,” said Humma Chaudry, 23, from Somerton.

“Some friends are buying houses and having kids,” said CJ Arayata, 35, from Fairmount. “Others are still single and not even close to buying a home. Overnight it feels like all those things are now open to me. Without this [relief], it would take many more years to pay off the loans.”

“For me, $10,000 is a drop in the bucket. ... I appreciate the effort. It helps a lot of people, but it barely touches the debt I owe,” said Judy Goss, 43, from Mount Laurel.

Reporters Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez talk to several more borrowers in the Philly region about what the debt relief means for them.

📹 Watching: Fishtown residents reminisce about the impact of St. Laurentius Church as the demolition begins.

🎤 Reading: Our music critic Dan DeLuca’s latest review of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour.

🎧 Listening: To Endea Owens and the Cookout’s Tiny Desk Concert. Calling all jazz lovers, this choice is for you.

