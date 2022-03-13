Snow is no longer filling the skies and the winds are a tame 11 mph as Philly’s 250th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off this morning.

But take a hat and gloves if you’re going because it won’t get out of the 30s today.

Time to spring forward. Daylight saving time began anew in Philly today. Learn 7 things you might not know.

🦉 Fascinating: We’re flocking outside to check in with the birding community.

🇺🇦 Informative: We’re reading about the latest Ukraine news.

🏒 Comprehensive: Recent racist incidents show how far hockey still has to go. 🔒

🍕 Appetizing: Craig LaBan reviews a pizza spot enlivening a Kensington corner with an unusual concept.

🎤 And now I’m passing the mic to our reporter Jason Nark, who wrote today’s top story:

Reporting on rural Pennsylvania also means being one of The Inquirer’s unofficial “animal” reporters and that’s how I wound up holding alligators, rattlesnakes, and getting far too close to too many horses (I’m terrified).

I’ve written about falconry quite a bit and birding, to a lesser extent, but came across several social media posts lamenting the strange case of the snowy owl, a bird that’s loved too much, perhaps. Like all hobbies, it seems there’s a way to make something simple and enjoyable into something complicated and, yes, even controversial. That’s what happened, in some instances, with birding. In this case, people were flocking to private property in Pennsylvania to see a snowy owl and violating birder etiquette.

My story also delves into birding’s growing numbers and its growing pains, pointing out that many of these issues and situations are more perilous for birders of color.

Birding is changing in so many ways and I’m continually fascinated with how humans interact with wildlife. Keep reading for how birding became more complex.

We asked about your favorite work of art, and here’s what you said.

🌳 “‘The Dream Garden’ mural in the Curtis Center. Breathtaking piece of art that instantly calms me.” — Susan

🏞️ “Hailing the Ferry by Daniel Ridgway Knight” — Mary

💡 “My all-time favorite is Picasso’s Guernica, which I first saw in person at 14 in NYC. The story behind it is integral.” — Will

