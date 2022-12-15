Watch your step. We’re in for a slippery morning with a wintry mix of possible snow, sleet, and rain throughout the day.

It’s been nearly a week since Philadelphia identified the “Boy in the Box” as Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

They didn’t give out additional information but thousands of internet sleuths quickly tried to fill in the blanks.

Our lead story follows the intense wave of online speculation that exploded on forums, blogs, Reddit, and Facebook groups.

Last week, investigators didn’t name Joseph Zarelli’s parents or half-siblings during their news conference on North Broad Street.

But it took no time for thousands of people to unleash speculation — names, photos, and theories of both the living and the dead.

Some people altered memorial websites, adding Joseph’s name.

A retired Philadelphia police caption wrote a since-amended blog post proposing the identity of the boy’s mother while theorizing how she disposed of the body.

Notable quote: “It’s sad we should have to remind folks that they are adults and doxxing or editing ancestral documents to fit their narrative isn’t the way,” an administrator for one of the Joseph Zarelli Facebook groups said.

The online frenzy brought unwanted attention to others who shared his family name.

While some genealogists question whether the news conference was a “performance” that prompted people online go searching for possible relatives, those close to the case believe police made the right call.

State Rep. Amen Brown, a Democrat who represents parts of West Philadelphia and champions tough-on-crime policies, will announce a run for Philadelphia mayor on Friday.

His profile: Brown will likely present as one of the more conservative options.

He angered fellow Democrats in Harrisburg last year when he introduced a bill that would have established a tiered system of mandatory sentences for people with prior offenses who are convicted of illegally possessing a gun.

For several years, he has received political support from groups in Pennsylvania that tend to back Republicans and candidates who support charter schools or expanding school choice.

The playing field: He is the latest Democrat to announce a bid ahead of the May 2023 primary to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney.

Brown will be one of at least nine contenders. He is the youngest candidate running against ex-City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, grocer Jeff Brown, Judge James DeLeon, and former City Council members Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Maria Quiñones Sánchez, and Cherelle Parker.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be well-positioned to win in the general election, since Philadelphia’s electorate is heavily Democratic.

