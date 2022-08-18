It’s another hot one. The sun is here to stay with a high of 87.

🥬 Crudités: Yeah, we had to talk about it eventually. In light of Mehmet Oz’s grocery trip going viral, we are here to tell you about how much it actually costs for a typical vegetable plate.

💰 Fat pockets: Philly’s flush with cash (Yes, this was unexpected).

🚧 An apartment boom: Hundreds are coming to West Philly.

Does Mehmet Oz actually live in Pennsylvania?

It’s the question that keeps dogging his campaign along with criticism that he’s from New Jersey. He says he’s renting his in-laws’ home in the small Montgomery County town of Bryn Athyn.

Oz moved to Bryn Athyn in 2020 ahead of his run for Senate. Before that, he lived in Jersey for decades.

Oz has roots in the quiet and historically conservative town through his wife’s prominent family.

Oz’s new community of about 1,300 people generally agrees he has a presence in town. They see him on jogs and there are usually cars in his driveway. Several are skeptical if he spends a majority of evenings there ... but he’s also maintaining a hectic campaign schedule.

The tight-knit Christian and Republican town is more politically split than it once was. It swung for Joe Biden in 2020, and some residents have recently fought for LGBTQ and women’s rights.

Politics reporter Julia Terruso unpacks residents’ complex feelings about Oz, ranging from gushing pride to indifference to embarrassment.

Before the pandemic and the surge in shootings, Philadelphia had a reputation for a robust street life.

Block parties are simply the sound of the summer.

But requests for permits have dropped, and the Philadelphia Police Department has issued denials in areas known for “criminal activity.” North and West Philadelphia neighborhoods are affected the most.

In 2021, 78% of shootings in Philadelphia occurred in 14 zip codes, primarily in the same areas facing the greatest number of block-party bans.

The result: The practice is stirring a heated debate among residents and neighborhood groups concerned about the trade-off between public safety and community engagement. Some don’t want to have events when they can’t guarantee safety. Others worry a lack of socializing will lead to less community connection, potentially igniting even more violence.

Reporters Lynette Hazelton and Dylan Purcell talk to various community leaders and elected officials about a path forward.

Siblings Hector and Jazmin Serrano opened their second restaurant location in Port Richmond, aptly named “Boricua #2.” Question: In what neighborhood is the first location?

A. Northern Liberties

2. Kensington

3. Manayunk

4. Mayfair

Think you know? Find out 🔑

🪧 Watching: This video showing the history of University City Townhomes as the residents fight their eviction.

📰 Reading: This powerful reflection of a gun violence survivor who is healing through interviewing others.

Hint: Ancient sharks

ALMONDS EGO

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Gene Terruso, who correctly guessed Raspberry Rally as Wednesday’s answer.

Photo of the day

Former Inquirer reporter and editor Paul Jablow, featured in today’s photo of the day, wrote about the difficulties accepting hearing loss in light of the FDA’s approving over-the-counter hearing aids.

In his words: “... I’ll keep relying on the sign on my door to remind me to be mature, and accept the fact that I need these small, expensive devices to avoid driving those close to me nuts from having to repeat themselves. With the FDA’s recent decision, maybe we’ll see more signs like mine on more doors across the country.”

