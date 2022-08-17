It’s been more than a week since officials cleared out a West Philadelphia encampment protesting the displacement of dozens of households at the University City Townhomes.

The 2.7-acre affordable-housing complex at 40th and Market Streets, where as many as 69 primarily Black and Hispanic families are set to be displaced, is owned by IBID Associates LP, which announced plans last year to end its federal contract and and put the property up for sale.

Residents of UC Townhomes, many of whom have lived there for more than two decades and watched the rapid redevelopment of the area known as Black Bottom, are fighting the decision. Tenants were given a year to find a new place to live and have until Sept. 7 to move using housing vouchers.

“If I knew where I was going, and I had a place that I was going, I probably wouldn’t be as worried,” said Rasheda Alexander, UC Townhomes resident. “But, a lot of us are worried because we don’t know where we’re going. We’re looking for housing, and we’re not able to find housing. Especially with these vouchers.”

