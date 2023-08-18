The unspoken cost of business in Kensington | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Dionicio Jiménez and Mariangeli Alicea Saez, co-owners of Cantina La Martina, the Mexican restaurant in Kensington, are committed to the neighborhood. From the beginning, their goal was to become an integral part of the community.

Since opening last year, the two have slowly learned that there’s a cost to having a business at their location that sits across from the Somerset El station.

Our lead story explains why daily operations are a challenge for Kensington businesses.

In one year, Cantina La Martina earned several spots in local best-of lists and the chef was a 2023 James Beard finalist.

But the restaurant struggles behind the scenes to get and maintain reliable vendors. Citing safety concerns, companies started to cut ties last fall with Cantina La Martina and the cancellations have added up. When the owners can get alternatives, it’s usually more expensive. The phenomenon has been dubbed the “Kensington tax.”

Note: Kensington is the epicenter of one of the country’s largest open-air drug markets.

Cantina La Martina’s experience isn’t unique. Kensington Avenue business owners told The Inquirer that stagnant conditions like widespread homelessness, drug use and sales, and the subsequent gun violence make daily operations difficult.

Keep reading to learn what help these business owners want from the city.

This week, our political columnist better known as Clout has their eyes on Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.

A right-wing anti-abortion activist is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, and U.S. Scott Perry might have played a role.

Clout offers two potential explanations:

Perry encouraged Mark Houck, a political novice who gained fame after being acquitted earlier this year on federal charges for intimidating workers at a Philly clinic that performs abortions, to compete against Fitzpatrick in next year’s primary. Or, Perry was just supportive when Houck asked for advice about running but didn’t specifically tell him he should do it.

Either way, Houck filed paperwork to challenge Fitzpatrick earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Democrat Ashley Ehasz — who lost to Fitzpatrick last year by nine points — is also vying for the seat.

Keep reading to learn what the Republican lawmakers’ camps had to say.

What you should know today

