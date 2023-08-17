Sixers’ James Harden sells out 16,000 bottles of wine in minutes during visit to China

James Harden’s expanded distribution internationally of J-Harden Wines has been successful.

The 76ers point guard sold out 16,000 bottles in minutes when it was released last week in China. That country joins the United States, Canada, Japan, the Philippines, and Malaysia as countries that distribute J-Harden Wines. His quickly selling out wine in China came while he was there on tour.

Harden launched J-Harden Wines through a partnership with Accolades Wines last summer.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished in our year of J-Harden Wines, starting with massive success in the U.S. and now expanding worldwide,” Harden said in a press release. “As a Black-owned business owner, I want to make wine more available to all communities. I want people to know they can enjoy some of the finer things in life and do it at an affordable price.”

The 10-time All-Star will promote his wine in Houston on Aug. 24.

But one can only wonder how long he’ll remain a Sixer.

Harden made waves on Monday during his trip to China to meet fans and attend events. His comments about Morey during a press conference at an Adidas-sponsored event in Beijing went viral on social media.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden informed the Sixers that he wanted to be traded on June 29 when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for this season. At the time, the Sixers’ second-best player made it known that he preferred to be shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers said they would help facilitate his request.

Harden’s video in China came after the team informed Harden’s agent that it ended trade discussions. They plan to bring him back for the start of the season. However, Harden does not plan to attend training camp.