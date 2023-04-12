🗳️ The ideological fight for City Council | Morning Newsletter

We’re in for another sunny day with a high of 81.

Last night was all about the mayor’s race, but today, I want to focus on the crowded City Council races.

With just five weeks until the primary election, an ideological divide is brewing in the fight for five at-large seats: progressives vs. pro-business groups.

Our lead story explores how we got here. 🔑

Frontrunners in the packed Democratic race for five City Council at-large seats have begun separating into distinct camps.

Why you should care: The at-large contest will help shape the ideological balance of Philadelphia government for the next four years. Years of clashing with progressive lawmakers over worker protections and tax reform have also encouraged business groups to align behind a slate of candidates.

The playing field:

There’s a cluster of progressive candidates with grassroots backing and running with an emphasis on investing in city libraries and rec centers, increasing affordable housing, and financing alternative solutions to policing. There’s also a trio of business-focused candidates that have support from urbanist and pro-development groups who want better quality-of-life city services and friendlier economic conditions for small businesses. Then there’s at-large incumbent Councilmembers Katherine Gillmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas who have broad support from both factions. Jimmy Harrity, a third incumbent, hasn’t recieved much attention from either of the groups, but is backed by Democratic party insiders.

Note: The factions emerging in the race are not cut-and-dry alliances, and no one knows how voters will cast ballots along these lines.

Economic inequality in Philadelphia is growing, according to a study from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.

Some takeaways:

Black Philadelphians’ median household income grew at the slowest rate compared to other racial groups in 2021, just barely rising above its 2010 levels when adjusted for inflation, according to an Inquirer analysis. While Black median income grew less than 6%, the median income for Asian, Latino, and white households each rose by almost 25% in the same period. Inequality between Asian families and white families narrowed. Philadelphia’s Black and Latino families brought in the lowest median annual household income of about $39,350 and $38,800 respectively, according to the report.

The study used 2021 Census data — the most recent available — to analyze household income and earnings for Philadelphians with full-time jobs.

Pay attention: A declining Black population in the city and a declining poverty rate for Black Philadelphians may also suggest that less affluent Black residents can’t afford to live in the city and are moving to inner-ring suburbs, said Mike Shields, research director at the Economy League.

Continue reading to learn the potential solutions to address the city’s growing wealth gap.

What you should know today

