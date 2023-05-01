Craig LaBan’s tastes of Mexico | Morning Newsletter

The sun is expected to make a reappearance on the first day of May but there’s a chance of the rain coming back in the afternoon with a high of 61. Those three-day rains put a damper on our region’s dry spell and soaked thousands of racers during Sunday’s Broad Street Run.

Today is a treat. Our main story is the the first of a two-part series following Craig LaBan as he explores and eats his way through Mexico. LaBan follows a Philly restauranteur as he traveled to his hometown. LaBan even got to try his mom’s tortillas. 🔑

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Dionicio Jiménez is the chef and owner of Cantina La Martina in Kensington.

Fresh off his nomination by the James Beard Foundation as one of the best chefs in the Mid-Atlantic, Craig LaBan joined him as he traveled home to Mexico for the first time since before the pandemic.

Together, they visited his hometown of San Mateo Ozolco. For Jiménez, the trip served as both a reward for the success of Cantina and inspiration for new ideas.

LaBan chronicles their trip which shares Jiménez’s life journey and covers everything from how he found his love for cooking to his commitment to the community of Kensington (all while documenting what they ate, of course).

Learn how the trip is shaping a bold evolution for Cantina La Martina and Kensington.

When you’re done, check out the 21 things Laban ate in Mexico and a photo gallery of the music and costumes celebrating Carnaval in San Mateo Ozolco. 🔑

What you should know today

The May 16 Democratic primary will be a test for Montgomery County Democrats’ political machine.

Reminder: Democrats have controlled Montgomery County for a decade, since the party flipped the three-member governing board from red to blue in 2011.

As Democrats gained more power in the suburbs, they cast themselves as reformers particularly after the election of former President Donald Trump.

But emails, financial records, and campaign finance data reviewed by The Inquirer — as well as interviews with almost two dozen people involved in local politics — reveal a pay-to-play culture where the line between business and politics is often blurred.

Keep reading to learn the influence of the machine in several of this year’s primary races.

