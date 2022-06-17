It’s another hot summer day out there — mostly sunny with a high temperature near 91. And those sunny skies are expected to stick around for much of the weekend.

First up, curfew for some teenagers in Philly may be moving up two hours this summer, from midnight to 10 p.m.

Plus, with the Food and Drug Administration poised to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, families will have a choice of two different vaccine regimens.

— Felicia Gans Sobey (@FeliciaGans, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Philadelphia is considering a bill that would set the summer curfew for some teenagers at 10 p.m., two hours earlier than the current midnight cutoff. Kids aged 14 to 17 would be required to adhere to the new curfew; children under 14 would still need to be home by 9:30 p.m.

Teens who are out past curfew could be stopped by police, and officers are expected to make “every reasonable attempt” to get the kids home.

The city hopes that the earlier curfew will protect kids from the gun violence crisis facing the city.

“No one is suffering more than our young people in the city of Philadelphia,” Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said during a hearing Thursday. “They are our children, they are our babies.”

My colleague Ellie Rushing tells us more about the city’s efforts to protect young people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration appears to be on the verge of authorizing Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 after an advisory panel this week recommended the shots.

Here are the two choices parents have:

💉💉 Moderna offers a two-dose series, given four weeks apart. Moderna’s vaccines are expected to reach their full potency for kids within six weeks.

💉💉💉 Pfizer offers a three-dose series, with the first two shots over three weeks and then a third two months later. Pfizer’s shots will take about double the time — 12 weeks — to fully kick in, but they’re expected to be more effective at protecting against the omicron variant.

My colleague Jason Laughlin tells us more about how families are making this decision.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Philadelphia will host 2026 men’s World Cup games, FIFA announced Thursday. Today’s Question: What chant has been popularized by Union fans? Take a guess, and find the answer here.

a. “I believe that we will win.”

b. “No one likes us, we don’t care.”

c. “1, 2, 3, 4, the other team is such a bore.”

d. “Everyone likes us, and we know it.”

What we’re…

🏛️ Visiting: Museums and cultural landmarks where you can learn about Black history in Philadelphia.

🎙️ Excited for: Beyoncé's new album dropping later this summer.

📅 Planning: What to do in Philly this weekend.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

This ESPN analyst with 20 years of NHL head coaching experience under his belt is the next Flyers coach.

ANT JETHROROLLO

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to John McGregor, of Media, who correctly guessed Jill Scott as Thursday’s answer.

Photo of the day

Happy Friday. 👋 Kerith will be back in your inbox on Sunday.