🗳️Your no-nonsense voters guide | Morning Newsletter

We’re six weeks away from the May 16 primary election.

The general is in November, but next month’s race has the most impact on the city’s future. Historically, the Democratic candidate who wins the primary has a high chance of winning it all.

Our lead story has everything you need to know before you vote.

This is our no-nonsense guide.

We have the rundown on all the Democratic candidates for mayor, commissioner, city controller, register of wills, sheriff, at-large council, and district council.

It’s a lot, I know. But trust me, we made it digestible.

The format: The names appear in the same order that they will appear on the ballot, which means you won’t see any Republican or Working Families Party candidates. You also won’t find any judicial races, but the Philadelphia Bar Association released its recommendations.

A quick tip: This guide is interactive. You can tell it if you want just the names of candidates, a few details, or everything there is to know.

Keep reading to learn more about the folks vying for your vote.

What you should know today

Two weeks ago, The Inquirer put 16 Philly cheesesteak shops in one bracket and asked you to choose a champion.

Today, we have your answer.

With more than 12,300 votes, Dalessandro’s is the winner, taking home 23% of the vote. The Roxborough shop is loved by both locals and tourists.

Some takeaways: John’s Roast Pork, which ended up coming in second, had the most dominant first-round performance. Angelo’s Pizzeria, which won last year’s Italian Hoagie Bracket, finished third overall.

Keep reading for the complete breakdown of the results.

