A glorious weather day with nothing but sunshine and a high temperature in the low 80s demands you spend as much of today outside as you can. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

In today’s newsletter:

🌎 Important: Let’s explore the saga of an Indonesian couple’s path to citizenship.

🎶Fun: Doja Cat’s coming. Here are 10 Philly concert recommendations cherry-picked by music critic Dan DeLuca.

🛥️ Enjoyable: These are the best things to do for the rest of the weekend and this week.

🎤 And now I’m passing the mic to reporter Jeff Gammage:

When I first heard about Elly Sukawanputra and her husband, Yulius, they were in deep trouble — locked in immigration jail and facing deportation to Indonesia, where Christians like them were being attacked.

Now their situation has flipped, the couple awarded the right to live permanently in the U.S. It’s a win for a hardworking, taxpaying couple, and for the local Asian American community, which fought to keep them from being separated from their daughters.

Their case also shows the capriciousness of the U.S. immigration system, which admits some and kicks out others, even if they share similar circumstances. Lots of Indonesians were deported while Elly and Yulius battled to stay.

As Elly told me, without the grace of strong community support and a good attorney, “I don’t think we’d be here now.” Keep reading for the whole story.

What you should know today

