💰 How bankrupt Pennsylvania drug firm Endo could earn $265 million on an “exceptionally powerful opioid” it removed twice from market.

🎒 And we went inside Mastbaum High, a refuge for Philly kids at the epicenter of the opioid epidemic.

🍺 Mike Klein writes about the impending closing of Memphis Taproom, the pioneering Kensington pub.

DEA agents and Scott County police had been on the hunt for the source of thousands of Opana pills in the farming communities and small towns of southern Indiana, where drug users were dissolving the prescription medication and shooting up the opioid, spreading HIV for more than a year.

“They would share the needles in a big group,” said Patti Hall, a county preparedness coordinator for health or weather disasters. “It was a nightmare.”

The health impact in a county with a population of 25,000 was catastrophic: 88% of the patients infected with HIV injected Opana ER or a generic with oxymorphone — a highly profitable opioid with a trail of misery formed over decades by the Malvern drug firm Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Opana ER, the most sought Endo pill, was the “cornerstone” of the company’s pain-management business, the government says. Keep reading for more on this drug firm.

What you should know today

