The Philly region could experience its biggest snowfall of the season so far Sunday night. Not that it would take much to qualify.

An inch or so is possible into Monday morning, at least to the north and west of I-95, forecasters say. If 0.1 inches or more is measured at Philadelphia International Airport, that would be the city’s first official snow of the season; typically, that happens by mid-December.

This is not a lock. The snow prospect is a recent addition to computer guidance, showing up in model runs Thursday night.

“There’s a potential for some accumulating snow,” Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, said Friday. But he didn’t sound like someone who was about to bolt and head to his local supermarket. “Our confidence is pretty low right now.”

The various models were involved in their predictable run-to-run squabbles on Friday, but both the American and German models were seeing the potential of an inch or more west of the Delaware River.

An upper-air disturbance was forecast to spawn a storm off the Carolina or Virginia coast, the exact location important to which areas would get rain, snow, mixed precipitation, or nothing.

For Philly to get snow, this would be a thread-the-needle situation that would rely not only on where the storm tracked but how much it could exploit the modest supply of cold air. Temperatures from the surface through the atmosphere are expected to be near freezing, and this storm is not expected to pack a lot of juice.

The Arctic ice box is pretty well shut off, locked up by the polar-vortex winds swirling in the far north, meteorologists say, and we are thousands of miles from that atmospheric river of moisture inundating California.

In most winters, an insipid potential snowfall in January wouldn’t be noteworthy. But in 120 of the 138 winters in the period of record, Philly has recorded at least some measurable snow by Jan. 1. Historically winters with no measurable snow heading into January tend to remain snow-deprived, as though the atmosphere had planted a clue.

If it does snow, chance are near 100% percent that come Monday morning, the seasonal totals will remain well below the normal to date, which is just over 4 inches.

