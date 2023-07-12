A second chance after the Fairmount fire | Morning Newsletter

We’re in for another hot day with a high near 92. Expect a lot of mugginess while we’re under yet another air quality alert.

On Jan. 5, 2022, a Fairmount rowhouse fire killed 12 people, including nine children. It is considered to be one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia’s history.

Zykee Scott, now 14, survived with his parents, Charles and Tyhara, and two younger brothers, Charles and Miles. After losing everything, the Scott family experienced immense grief but also remained grateful to have each other.

One year later, the teenager has earned a football scholarship to Penn State, getting an early jump on the recruiting process.

Advertisement

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Charles and Tyhara are grateful to have each other after their family endured the Fairmount fire tragedy.

“We get a second chance, take advantage of whatever you want to do,” Charles has often told his sons in the 18 months since.

Zykee, the oldest, acted on his father’s words. The incoming freshman at Imhotep Charter wants to be a professional football player and he honed in on his craft.

In just a year, the linebacker secured a football scholarship to Penn State.

In his own words: “It was that moment when I realized this is what I really want to do with my life,” Zykee said of receiving a football scholarship offer. “It meant a lot to me, and I wanted to keep working so I could change my family’s life.”

And football isn’t the only thing Zykee has excelled at. In the last two years, he also made honor roll and earned an academic award at his middle school graduation.

Continue reading for more about Zykee’s dedication and the unconditional support of his family.

Nonprofit Philly Truce’s patrol program recruits volunteers to walk through communities most affected by gun violence.

The goal is not to intervene but to serve as a deterrence, provide information, and show community members that others care about their safety.

In their own words: “All we want is for people to look and realize that there are people out here who care enough to at least be present, in the hopes that you will change your mind about doing something or hurt the people that live out here. That’s all we’re trying to do,” cofounder Mazzie Casher said.

Keep reading to learn more about how the organization started and how its work is expanding.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

The street that stretches from Lancaster Avenue to City Avenue has had the name Monument Road since 1886.

What is its original name?

A) Peters Road

B) Belmont Street

C) Trick question. That is the original name.

D) Thompson Boulevard

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

💰 Explaining: What you should know about the Pennsylvania budget impasse.

☀️ Reading: The first of the six-part My Summer Job series. First up is a day-in-the-life of a Philly lifeguard.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: An iconic building on North Broad Street

DRAINER OLIVINE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Dan Tureck, who correctly guessed Tuesday’s answer: Pink Tape.

Photo of the day

Enjoy your Hump Day. I’ll see you back in your inbox tomorrow. 📧