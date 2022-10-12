Expect some fog but then a mostly sunny day with a high of 73.

Speaking of reminders, we’re less than a month away from Election Day. The run-up to the midterm elections remains intense as we get closer to the big day.

Our lead story focuses on John Fetterman’s and Mehmet Oz’s campaign trail styles.

The two candidates fighting for Pennsylvania’s nationally-watched U.S Senate seat have two distinctly different campaign strategies.

John Fetterman opts for large and energetic rallies. He goes all out with branded posters and blaring rock music, amping up a base that already loves him.

Mehmet Oz stages more intimate gatherings, at community-based events or mid-sized town halls. Often, there are more reporters than people.

Both candidates also attack the other’s strategy.

Fetterman’s campaign claims Oz can’t fill big rooms while Oz’s campaign focuses on Fetterman’s 10-minute speeches and refusal to take reporters or audience questions in an attempt to cast doubt on his health.

Reporter Julia Terruso explains how the candidates’ campaign choices reveals both their strengths and weaknesses.

A Philly judge dismissed all charges against former city police officer Ryan Pownall, ruling that prosecutors failed to provide sufficient legal instructions to a grand jury ahead of charging him.

Necessary context: Pownall was charged with crimes including third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old David Jones, a Black man, after pulling him over in North Philadelphia for riding an illegal dirt bike in 2017.

The decision is a blow for District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office, which brands itself as committed to prosecuting wrongdoing by police.

Pownall, at the time he was charged, was the first city officer to face a potential murder trial over an on-duty shooting in 20 years.

Reporter Chris Palmer has the latest information.

What you should know today

Philadelphia is expected to make its 10 p.m. curfew for teenagers permanent.

The Supreme Court undid a federal appeals court decision that allowed undated mail ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania.

In a viral video, a Philly clinic staffer berates an expectant Black mother for asking for a doctor’s note to take off work.

Local coronavirus numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.

Employees at the Philadelphia Museum of Art have been on strike for three weeks.

Formal talks between management and the union are stalled and Tuesday marked the 16th day of striking, making it among the largest and longest museum strikes in city history.

Despite the lack of movement, the museum decided to block users from posting comments on the museum’s Twitter feed, “due to the high volume of inappropriate posts — including profane language.”

Various public officials also entered the fray in an attempt to kickstart negotiations, including gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Josh Shapiro and David L. Cohen, a Comcast exec and ambassador to Canada.

Current city officials are working behind the scenes, too, all to bring the museum’s board of trustees and the union to get closer to a deal.

Reporter Stephan Salisbury provides the latest news and context on why past labor disputes are nothing compared to this one.

