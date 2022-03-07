Don’t let today’s rainy forecast fool you. We’re expected to have temperatures approaching the high 70s. And that rain? Not supposed to arrive until evening.

Today we add your favorite fruits and vegetables to the rising cost of everything due to inflation.

And Democrats running for Senate in Pennsylvania mostly agree on the issues. Here’s where they don’t.

That gala apple you put in your morning smoothie or pack for lunch might be costing you almost 6% more than it did this time last year.

The cost of fruits and vegetables jumped 5.6% over the 12 months that ended Jan. 31. That’s four times the average annual increase over the last 20 years, according to USDA data. Retailers and wholesalers are both feeling the pinch. Just ask the distributors at the massive Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market on Essington Avenue.

Costs are hitting just about every piece of produce in the warehouse. And apples? Apples could cost as much as a quarter more a pound by spring, according to Tom Kovacevich, one of the market’s 20 major distributors.

Other notable rising costs include:

🍗 Meat and poultry: up 12% over the same period last year, more than four times the 20-year average.

🛢️ Gasoline: up 40% over the last year.

🌾 Wheat: up 22% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

🌽 Corn: up 7% since the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

The latter two are significant, considering that Russia and Ukraine account for 28% of the world’s wheat and 15% of corn exports. Our reporter Joseph N. DiStefano has more on these rising costs and why the running joke is now that “you need a loan to buy chicken breasts.”

What you should know today

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman believes he can unite rural working-class and progressive voters. U.S. Rep Conor Lamb says he can re-create Joe Biden’s 2020 coalition. North Philly native and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta argues he can excite young voters and voters of color.

Democrats running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania spend a lot of time talking about why they’re the candidate who can win the state in a general election. But there’s significantly less discussion of policy differences.

Our reporter Julia Terruso looks at where the Democratic candidates agree and disagree.

