Today we look at the millions of dollars in Social Security benefits that the city has siphoned from kids in the foster-care system.

Also, the scientific reason why women age better and live longer than men.

When Vaughn Jackson fostered teen brothers in his Southwest Philly home, he received a monthly stipend from the city’s Department of Human Services for about $1,200 per child.

What he didn’t know, however, was that thousands more were available, additional money that already belonged to the brothers: Social Security payments stemming from the death of a woman who had adopted them more than a decade earlier.

Those payments were collected each month by DHS, which then swept the money into the city’s $5 billion general fund. According to records obtained by Resolve Philly and The Inquirer, DHS collected almost $5 million from hundreds of kids over the course of four years.

Here’s the kicker: While the practice is under scrutiny in many states and municipalities, taking benefits from children to essentially pay for their own foster care is a legal practice — one which many welfare providers don’t disclose to kids or caretakers.

If you can this morning, this report from contributors Steve Volk and Julie Christie should be one you spend some time with.

What you should know today

While it shouldn’t come as a surprise, it’s the reason that makes this story really interesting. Researchers are finding unexpected differences throughout our bodies, namely that some traits driving women’s vitality and longevity may come from having two X chromosomes.

When it comes to which is the healthier sex, these stats speak for themselves:

👵 85% to 90% of people 100 and older are women.

👵 All of the world’s 10 oldest people with credible birth records are women.

👵 In 2018, women died at a lower age-adjusted rate from 13 of the top 15 causes of death, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

I’ve been saving this piece from our reporter Stacey Burling for a little while, and it’s a really fascinating look at the difference between men and women — and, at minimum, is a great conversation starter at work today.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The Kindy’s Christmas Factory in South Philly is not only an annual holiday pilgrimage, it’s now woven into this city’s fabric. Today’s question: Do you know what year Kindy’s opened? Check out our video tour of the factory for the answer and why it’s a place you have to check out at least once.

Photo of the day

