A Quaker school’s dilemma | Morning Newsletter

Good morning and happy National Hoagie Day. Celebrate with one of the sammies in The Inquirer’s roundup of the best hoagies in Philly to eat right now.

Today we have a story on Germantown Friends School, where a national debate is dividing the Quaker campus. And as usual, you can also find a rundown of everything else happening this weekend — including the return of Philly’s Fan Expo and the Broad Street Run. Let’s get into it.

A private Quaker school in Germantown is caught up in a unique dilemma as community members sit on opposing sides of a national debate.

Tensions at GFS: In recent months, leaders at Germantown Friends School have canceled a Muslim speaker’s visit, reprimanded a student for calling a Holocaust survivor a “Zionist” in a private group chat, and stripped the word “ceasefire” from a banner on campus. The actions followed pressure from a group of parents who cited concerns of antisemitism. In response, a letter with over 400 signatories now asks school leaders to take a stand against the war in Gaza, and to show equal support to pro-Palestinian community members.

Zoom out: The situation at GFS reflects the broader conflicts and fears that have divided both K-12 and college campuses since the war’s outbreak seven months ago. Since mid-April, more than 2,000 protesters have been arrested at dozens of universities where students have set up pro-Palestinian encampments.

Closer to home: So far, no arrests have been made at the University of Pennsylvania, where an encampment has stood for 10 days. Protesters want the Ivy League school to divest its financial holdings from any companies profiting from the war, among other stances. But divestment is a complicated process — and not likely given Pennsylvania laws meant to discourage it.

Quaker tradition: Unlike the turmoil facing other institutions, the GFS community has faced a reckoning of faith as members debate the Quaker commitment to nonviolence. Several national Quaker organizations have called for a cease-fire, while others are striking a more neutral position.

Reporters Maddie Hanna and Max Marin explain the debate happening at GFS, and where the school might go from here.

What you should know today

What we’re...

📱 Pondering: The value of an Instagram handle, thanks to some internet drama involving a Willow Grove billionaire tree service family.

🥞 Booking: Mother’s Day brunch at one of these 12 Philly restaurants.

🥒 Tasting, cautiously: Pickle Pop-Tarts, Crust Vegan Bakery’s April Fools’ Day joke turned real.

Photo of the day

Philly’s Fan Expo runs through this weekend. The Inquirer’s Mike Newall wrote a sweet column about getting into comics in a big way in middle age.

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to the new Dua Lipa album, Radical Optimism, and especially the single “Illusion.” Dare you to keep from dancing if you listen.

