Treat mom to Mother’s Day brunch at these 12 Philly restaurants

May 12 is the day to pamper mom, grandmother, aunt, godmother, or whoever your maternal figure may be. And there’s nothing quite like treating your leading lady to a plate full of her favorite breakfast foods.

In honor of Mother’s Day, these 12 Philadelphia restaurants offer a spread of brunch classics, from buffets featuring blueberry buttermilk pancakes and made-to-order omelets, to high tea with petits choux and mini-smoked salmon croissants, plus complimentary mimosas for the guest of honor.

Take your pick and reserve your spot ahead of time.

Get your blueberry buttermilk pancakes at Bank & Bourbon this Mother's Day. Read more Arnaud Montagard

Start with Sweet Jesus oysters or bourbon ham from the carving station at the buffet in Center City’s Bank & Bourbon. Sample assorted pastries, ricotta toast, blueberry buttermilk pancakes, made-to-order omelets, and more. Toast to mom with libations including the Secret Knock punch, made with house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon, and clarified milk, ($14) and classic mimosas ($12).

Adults eat for $75 and children under 12 for $15, with a 20% gratuity added to parties larger than six. Call or head to Resy to reserve.

📍1200 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

Score a four-course meal on Mother’s Day at River Twice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the East Passyunk restaurant opens for lunch exclusively for mom. Expect raw tuna with ramp ponzu, ricotta, and stinging nettle dumplings with oyster mushrooms and hazelnut oil, wild halibut with a salad of spring greens, and wild vanilla panna cotta with preserved apple and magnolia flower. Pay $75 per person, plus optional add-ons. Reserve on Resy. Outdoor seating is available too.

📍1601 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-457-3698, 🌐 rivertwicerestaurant.com

Celebrate Mother’s Day on the Delaware River with City Cruises. The two-hour brunch includes pastries, scrambled eggs, baked French toast, sun-dried tomato pasta salad, birria-style chicken, oven-roasted salmon, and a dessert station.

Choose from two time slots: Signature Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon for $80 per adult and $61 for children ages 3 to 12, and Afternoon Brunch from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for $78 per adult and $63 per child.

📍401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 cityexperiences.com

Forgot to make a reservation? From May 6 to 12, try your luck at the “Mommy & Me High Tea” at Matines Café. Walk in to this Chestnut Hill cafe to enjoy two drinks (like a honey rose cardamom latte and strawberry or cherry milk steamer) and a three-tier display of sweet and savory treats (macarons, petits fours, smoked salmon croissants) for $55 per adult and child, with $10 per additional kid. Mother’s Day croissant and rose bouquets will also be available for preorders May 11 and 12.

📍89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 📞 215-866-4383, 🌐 matinescafe.com

The knafeh Nablusi for two -- oozy cheese between crispy kataifi doused in rosewater syrup -- is one of the dessert highlights at Renata's in University City. Read more Craig LaBan / Staff

At Renata’s Kitchen in University City, enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch buffet and live jazz from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pile on breakfast eggs, potatoes, meats, mini pastries, pancakes, and more for $45 per person, along with specialty drinks (à la carte). Reserve on Resy.

📍3940 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 267-275-8254, 🌐 renatas-kitchen.com

On May 11 and 12, starting at 10 a.m., enjoy smoked salmon avocado toast, crab cake Benedict, and a shrimp, asparagus, mushroom omelet with mom at El Camino Real. Book a seat after 11 a.m. to enjoy live jazz with your meal. Sip on a Bloody Mary or Champagne spritz while mom enjoys her complimentary mimosa in the patio seating at this cozy Northern Liberties hot spot. Prix fixe menu is $30 per person with regular menu dishes offered à la carte. Reserve your table over the phone or via email.

📍1040 N. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 215-925-1110, 🌐 elcaminophilly.com

Spend your Mother's Day with mom at Chez Colette. Read more Courtesy of Chez Colette

Spend Mother’s Day with mom at Chez Colette eating your way through the raw bar. The Parisian-styled restaurant inside Sofitel Philadelphia offers plates of goat cheese polenta cakes, roast shrimp, and carving stations with fennel, coriander, peppercorn-crusted pork belly, and whole grilled New York strip loin this holiday. Desserts include strawberry mousse parfaits, cake pops, and orange madeleines.

The brunch buffet runs from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. for $75 per person. Book your seat on OpenTable or over the phone.

📍120 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-569-8300, 🌐 sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/chez-colette

In Mount Airy, experience Jansen’s three-course prix fixe menu for $75 per person and kids menu for $30 per person. Find smoked salmon, shellfish chowder, steak frites, and eggs, chicken and waffles, and more. Finish with strawberry shortcake, chocolate love cake, or vanilla panna cotta. Book a table from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Resy.

📍7402 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 📞 267-335-5041, 🌐 jansenmtairy.com

Brunch isn’t normally on the menu at South Philly’s Stina Pizzeria. But to celebrate mom, chef Bobby Saritsoglou is offering Mediterranean-style brunch. Head to the pizza shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for spanakopita eggs Benedict, shakshuka, and sourdough French toast. Celebrate with mimosas and tahini milkshakes. Mom gets a complimentary flower to take home.

📍1705 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 📞 215-337-3455, 🌐 stinapizzeria.com

Order the steak and eggs for Mother's Day brunch at Forsythia. Read more Max Mester

Forsythia, an Old City brasserie, is probably the only place in Philly you’ll find truffle-pistachio honey crepes this Mother’s Day. Indulge in modern French dishes in a beautiful atmosphere. The three-course brunch features roasted garden carrots, Wagyu beef tartare, tuna Niçoise salad, and steak and eggs. Dessert choices include tart au citron (lemon curd, poppy seed cremieux, citrus meringue) and chocolate and banana pot de crème. The prix fixe brunch is $80 per person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations on Resy.

📍233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com

Chef Jose Garces knows a thing or two about brunch. Whether seated at the chef’s counter, in the dining room, or in the lounge, share a bread basket piled high with mallorca bread and croissants, bacon-wrapped dates, or tortilla Española with salsa brava and sausage. Enjoy individual plates, like shakshuka, crab Benedict, and sangria pancakes and $5 cocktails in this comfortable, rustic restaurant. Make a reservation on OpenTable or over the phone for this $40 per-person brunch from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

📍217-219 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-625-2450, 🌐 amadarestaurant.com

The wooden tables arranged neatly throughout Twisted Tail provide a warm and intimate dining experience that pairs well with the Southern-inspired brunch to celebrate mom. Choose from an assortment of appetizers, including pork belly sliders with onion jam and goat cheese, and nibble on the complimentary pastries at your table. Try the smoked salmon Benedict or crème brûlée French toast and end with one of three desserts: lemon tart, vanilla panna cotta, or chocolate pot de crème. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $45 per person. Make your reservation by phone or via OpenTable.

📍509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com