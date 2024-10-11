🏰 Farewell, Wonderland | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Friday, Philly. Did you see those pink and purple northern lights last night? Check when you’ll get a chance to peep more vibrant colors in nature with the latest fall foliage forecast.

After this Sunday, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier will be no more. We have the definitive, nearly 100-year timeline of the beloved Ocean City institution, from its opening to its final days.

And Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s chief deputy is stepping down. The departure is being received by many in City Hall as a sign of significant discord within the administration.

Let’s dig into today’s stories.

Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

P.S. It’s time again to test your knowledge with The Inquirer’s news quiz. The latest edition has questions on the Philadelphia Orchestra, election cookies, and eight more.

It’s been a wild ride for Gillian’s Wonderland Pier.

🏰 The Ocean City amusement park has been a must-visit for vacationing families since 1930. It all started with a Fun Deck featuring a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. The name “Wonderland” emerged in 1965, and the park eventually became complete with a 141-foot Giant Wheel, a castle full of rides and games, and much more.

🏰 But the family-owned business has also faced tragedies including several fires and fatalities. In recent years, its financial challenges became so great that as of August, the park was “no longer a viable business,” as current operator and Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian announced.

🏰 Since the sad news broke, families have rushed to enjoy a few more spins on the carousel. A South Jersey teacher even collected unused tickets — more than 10,000 in two weeks — to donate to local kids.

Ahead of its final day this Sunday, reporter Nick Vadala offers a look back at nearly a century of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier.

One of Mayor Parker’s top aides is resigning less than one year into her tenure.

Aren Platt had been the mayor’s close adviser for a decade as well as an architect of her historic mayoral campaign. His latest role focused on “planning and strategic initiatives,” and he at one point played a lead role in the administration’s handling of the Sixers’ controversial Center City arena proposal.

His departure rang alarm bells for City Hall insiders, who took the surprise announcement as a sign of discord within the mayor’s office.

Reporter Sean Collins Walsh has the story.

In other local government news: Parker on Thursday welcomed the first class of a new program to train community college students for city jobs. Transportation officials are recommending safety upgrades, including concrete barriers, to the bike lanes along Pine and Spruce Streets. And City Council members have begun taking preliminary legislative steps to advance the Sixers’ arena proposal.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer on Sparks Shot Tower near the playground at Front and Carpenter Streets. Several readers wanted to know: What the heck is it? Why is it there? Why is it so tall — 142 feet, to be exact?

The 200-year-old brick structure was one of the United States’ first shot towers, used for making lead shot for hunting rifles. The technical process behind that production is also the reason for its height. Here are the full details.

Editor’s note: We recently received a Curious Philly question about the many languages spoken in Philadelphia. We want to hear from you about how you experience the city outside of the English norm. Have someone in your family or friend group who speaks a language other than English? We want to hear from them, too. Reach out to reporter Michelle Myers at mmyers@inquirer.com.

Photo of the day

🦅 The Eagles play at home this weekend, so “Go Birds” to you and yours. I’ll be back with you Monday.

