Conshohocken Italian Bakery announces that it will close after 51 years

Conshohocken Italian Bakery, noted for its rolls and tomato pie, as well as being a longtime corner bakery for generations of people in Eastern Montgomery County, announced Thursday that it planned to close later this month after 51 years.

Tina Gambone, whose father, Domenico, co-founded the bakery in March 1973, told The Inquirer that the last day likely would be Oct. 27.

The bakery employs 38 people, plus family. Her father, now 85, still works there, with her brother, Michael, by his side. Dom Gambone founded the bakery with Frank “Whitey” Manze, who died in 2010.

In an Instagram post, the Gambones cited “personal reasons” for the decision. In a phone call, Tina Gambone said the main focus was on her family. “It is what it is, and we’ve had a great run,“ she said. ”Unfortunately we have to put this side of our life in the past.”

Tributes from retail customers began pouring in immediately. Conshy, as it’s known, sells cookies, steak rolls, potato rolls, and shrink-wrapped slices of its tomato pies from a well-worn counter in the front of its side-street bakery, which occupies most of a block in a largely residential neighborhood.

The Gambones notified wholesale distributors on Monday, and immediately began fielding calls from the corner delis, sandwich shops, and pizzerias that have used their rolls for generations. Conshy potato rolls, in particular, are popular among burger shops. “I‘m pleasantly surprised at all the outreach that has been coming out of other bakeries,“ she said.

It is expected that other commercial bakeries such as Carangi, Sarcone, and Deluxe will pick up the slack.

Though the family decision was difficult, Gambone said, she was feeling most emotional Thursday afternoon. “It’s those heartwarming calls from customers saying, ‘Hey, look, we’re just reaching out. We just want to say thank you.‘"