It’s still fall, but Philly’s forecasts are calling for early snow in late November. Well, so far. The forecast is still a work in progress, but current patterns are pointing toward a different look for winter. In other places in the Northern Hemisphere, snow cover could be above normal in October and November if trends continue.

Is this global warming? Yes, polar scientists and researchers say. Here’s what to know about how polar air affects Philly in the winter months.

The week ahead

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

First ever Latin American market in Love Park

On Friday, LOVE Park turned into a market fair. The goal was to highlight the economic and and cultural contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in Philly. Representatives from the city’s leading Latino community-based organizations partnered to host it. This is the first time that Latinos from all backgrounds have organized a citywide event, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and mobilizing Latino businesses.

More Stories:

Meet Philly’s “Pastelillo Lady,” Amy Rivera-Nassar. Join her in her kitchen to get a behind the scenes look at the traditional Puerto Rican pocket. Watch the video here.

“Don’t let Philly’s growing Latino communities be splintered by redistricting,” writes Will Gonzalez, the executive director of Ceiba, a community-based organization in Philly.

César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden has become the headquarters for the people’s resistance in North Philly, where they gather to share concerns and unite against gentrification.

Inspired by her Mexican heritage, entrepreneur Carmen Aranda has a greeting card start-up hoping to give back to Philly.

We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the lives and experiences of Hispanic and Latino people in the Philly region. Please reply to this email if you have an event or story you’d like to share here.

Behind the story with Kerith Gabriel

Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with digital editor Kerith Gabriel about his work supporting the reporters and editors in the newsroom.

What does a digital editor do and how is that different from a reporter?

Well for one, digital editors don’t report. Our job really is to work with reporters, writers, and desk editors to provide the best reader experience online.

What does a typical day look like for you, if one exists?

I would say an average day is embedded on a particular desk, seeing what stories they have coming up and which ones they should consider in various story formats. Not every story needs to be told in 1,000 words or more. Can a story be told through video? Images? As a listicle? I also work to develop our daily push alert notifications and oversee the new card feeds under our stories (that Instagram-looking thing under articles).

What are some projects you worked on that you’re proud of?

Working with the Sports desk, I’m really proud of the longer-form stories we produced. I designed the special projects Jeff McLane wrote on Howie Roseman, Carson Wentz, and his latest on the analytics team inside the Eagles front office. As a Birds fan since birth, it’s kinda cool to have eyes on this news first.

What’s something you’ve learned through your work?

There’s always a dynamic way to tell a great story.

What do you do for fun in your free time?

I’m looking forward to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. I play a lot of soccer actually. It’s a sport I grew up loving and played on a pretty high level. As long as my body allows it, you’ll probably find me playing somewhere in the city when I’m not in front of a computer.

Email Kerith Gabriel at gabrielk@phillynews.com and follow him on Twitter at @sprtswtr.

Don’t believe these COVID-19 vaccine myths

Are you anxious about “dangerous” COVID-19 vaccine side effects? There’s a lot of misinformation circulating about the vaccines, which can make it feel scary to get an appointment. So, we’re setting the record straight on common myths. First, you can’t get the virus from the vaccine. There’s also zero evidence that the vaccine affects fertility. And you don’t have to pay anything to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Get all the facts right here.

Photo of the Day

