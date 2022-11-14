Today is a good day for layers. We’ll only hit the high 40s.

Violent crime at gas stations is on the rise compared to previous years. Shootings, carjackings, and gunpoint robberies have all increased. It’s no secret Philadelphia continues to grapple with record gun violence. But what is the responsibility of the owners to keep customers safe?

Our main story focuses on the victims and their families as they decide to file lawsuits.

There have been nine murders committed at Philadelphia gas stations in 2021 and so far this year. According to police, that’s up from zero in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Necessary context: These murders are a tiny fraction of the total number of murders citywide — a record 562 homicides in 2021, and just off that pace so far in 2022.

Still, the new data from the Philadelphia Police Department shows a chilling trend.

Violent crime figures at gas stations:

Carjackings have more than quadrupled with 30 so far this year, up from seven last year and none between 2018 and 2020.

There have been 69 gunpoint robberies so far this year compared to 65 for all of last year.

17 victims of nonfatal shootings compared to the average of one per year from 2018 to 2020.

While gas station owners say that the increase is simply a manifestation of Philadelphia’s broader gun violence problem, several people who have been injured or lost loved ones filed negligence lawsuits arguing that gas stations should have done more to protect patrons.

Important note: Under Pennsylvania law, businesses that fail to provide reasonable care to prevent harm that directly causes an injury can be liable for any damages suffered.

Continue reading to learn about decisions by one victim and several survivors of those who were killed to sue gas station owners.

Even if Pennsylvania Democrats fall short of taking the state House, strategists and officials said the party defied political gravity.

Reminder: Inflation at generational highs and the unpopularity of Democrat President Joe Biden suggested Republicans could have strengthened their almost three-decade grip on the state legislature. That didn’t happen.

The Democrats netted at least 11 seats in the Pennsylvania House.

This outcome is part of a national surge of Democratic wins in state legislative races.

The race for control is down to just two districts in the Philadelphia suburbs where the candidates are separated by just a handful of votes.

What could happen: Republicans would need to win both districts to maintain control of the House and their 23-seat majority will have dwindled to one seat.

If Democrats win one of the two remaining seats, the party will hold a narrow majority.

Keep reading to understand how the impact of redistricting and abortion made a difference.

