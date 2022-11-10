Just three districts and potentially a few hundred votes will decide which party controls the Pennsylvania state House, an electoral prize that will have major implications for how policy is enacted in Harrisburg.

As of Thursday, Republicans and Democrats had each won 100 seats in the 203-member chamber, according to the Associated Press. The three remaining districts are too close to call and could take days to sort out as elections officials count outstanding mail ballots, as well as provisional and military ballots.

Campaigns are also expecting that litigation over whether or how to count mail ballots with defects — like ones that are damaged or incorrectly filled out — will stretch into next week.

Whichever party wins two of the three remaining seats will control the chamber. Democrats on Wednesday projected they will retake the House for the first time in 12 years, saying the remaining mail ballots — which have generally tilted toward Democrats — will put them over the top.

Republicans said Democrats’ declaration that they would win control of the House was premature.

Of the three seats remaining, one appeared close to settled Thursday. In Bucks County’s 144th District, Republican incumbent Rep. Todd Polinchock trailed Democratic challenger Brian Munroe by about 400 votes, or 1 percentage point.

Munroe declared victory Wednesday morning, but independent analysts have not called the race. Munroe said in an interview he’s “highly confident” there aren’t enough outstanding votes for Polinchock to overtake him.

Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo, a Republican, who sits on the county’s elections board, agreed, saying, “It’s going to be really, really, really difficult to overturn that margin.”

The remaining races — one in Bucks County and one in Montgomery County — are nail biters.

In Bucks County’s 142nd District, just two votes separated Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joseph Hogan as of Thursday afternoon.

DiGirolamo estimated that about 330 ballots are yet to be counted, including about 275 provisional ballots, close to 30 ballots from a dropbox, and nearly 30 military ballots.

The Bucks County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to review whether to count provisional ballots and mail ballots with defects. The categories of ballots include voters who went to the wrong polling place, registered voters who didn’t appear in the poll book, and voters who didn’t sign or properly seal their ballot.

Moffa, vice president of the Penndel Borough Council, and Hogan, a former congressional staffer, are vying for the seat that was left open by Republican Rep. Frank Farry, who on Tuesday won a seat in the state Senate. The district includes Penndel, Langhorne, Lower Southampton, and parts of Middletown Township.

In Montgomery County, incumbent Republican Rep. Todd Stephens and Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato were separated by just two dozen votes in the county’s 151st District.

Montgomery County spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said the county’s election board will meet next week to consider provisional ballots, and will accept military and overseas ballots through Tuesday.

Cerrato’s campaign manager Jindalae Suh said about 300 overseas ballots countywide have yet to be counted. In addition, she said, several dozen ballots will likely be litigated over, including batches of undated mail ballots, damaged ballots, and others with various defects.

Undated mail ballots have been the subject of back-and-forth litigation for two years. The state Supreme Court ordered last week that both undated and wrongly dated ballots should be rejected.

“All we are working towards is making sure every single vote is counted and that each person has a chance to have their voice heard,” Suh said.

Stephens, a six-term incumbent, has long been targeted by Democrats, who have poured millions of dollars into Montgomery County to try to flip his seat. The county has been getting bluer for two decades and in 2020, President Joe Biden won the district with more than 62% of the vote.