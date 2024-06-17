📉 Why are shootings trending down? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s a new week, Philly. Expect temps near 90 on this sunny Monday.

Gun violence in the city has plummeted to its lowest level in nearly a decade, and no one seems to know why — even law enforcement officials. And amid this week’s heat wave, we explain why senior week is still a moneymaker for Wildwood businesses, whether they like the tradition or not.

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

— Julie Zeglen

Following a record-setting three years of gun violence, Philadelphia has seen a dramatic decline in shootings in 2024. But why?

The data: The city was host to 400 shootings from January through May 2015. As gun violence spiked across the country during the pandemic, the count jumped to its recent peak of 897 in the first five months of 2021. Now, just two years later, it’s down by more than half in Philly, with 422 shootings in early 2024.

The neighborhoods: The difference is particularly pronounced in three sections of the city — Kensington, North Philadelphia, and Parkside — that have been home to some of the highest rates of gun violence.

The mystery: Philadelphia officials point to some changes made by law enforcement that could be contributing to the decline. But given the number of factors that contribute to violence, the disruption caused by the pandemic, and national trends that align with ours, even they aren’t entirely sure why it’s happening.

Inquirer reporters Chris Palmer, Ellie Rushing, and Dylan Purcell explain what we know, and what questions remain.

What you should know today

In a summer already full of stories of teens behaving badly in Wildwood and beyond, is senior week good for Shore business communities?

Money-wise, yes, biz owners say — even if each June they have to deal with occasionally rowdy 18-year-olds. Some even market directly to the visitors, who seem more than happy to spend their graduation money on beachfront rentals and neon T-shirts.

“We have a short season and we want to be able to capitalize in every possible week,” said the head of a piercing and tattoo shop on the Wildwood boardwalk. “We are thankful for any possible tradition that can hold strong, such as senior week.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy spoke to landlords and business owners about the long-held tradition’s promises and pitfalls.

🧠 Trivia time

Vince Papale of Invincible fame got his start in pro football 50 years ago. It was not with the Eagles. With which team, and in which league, did he play?

A) Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League

B) Baltimore Colts of the National Football League

C) New York Jets of the American Football League

D) Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🌼 Admiring: Philly’s most beautiful private gardens.

💃 Dancing to: “Unwritten” with these CHOP prom attendees.

🍔 Craving: These meals popular with Pennsylvania’s Appalachian Trail hikers.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Philadelphia’s Premier Lacrosse League team, which made their hometown debut on Saturday.

Hint: 🌊 🐶

AGED WORST

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Jim Keenan, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Dániel Gazdag. The Hungary-born midfielder is the Union’s all-time leading scorer and is the first active player to land on a European Championship roster in the club’s 15-year history. And that’s just one of 10 reasons to watch the Euros.

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you're not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Kellie Flanagan, who discovered an intergenerational connection:

I am a social worker who works with older adults and I have gotten to work with an interesting array of clients here in Philly. It’s especially fun when I find a personal connection. This occurred a few weeks back when I was talking with a client I had recently met.

Our conversation included the fact we had both grown up Catholic. When I asked her what parish she had grown up in, I think she was shocked when I was familiar with Holy Child Catholic Church in the Logan section of the city, where she had been raised. This church has gone through mergers and is now named Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. The reason why I knew the church by its original name is because it’s where my maternal grandfather was raised and attended Mass and the parish school.

I did some quick mental calculations and estimated that this client at age 90 was about the same age that my grandfather’s youngest brother, my great-uncle, would be now (he passed away five years ago). I asked her if she knew my grandfather’s family by last name from the parish and if she possibly knew my great-uncle in school. It turns out she remembered both!

When we realized this we both paused and looked at each other with incredulity. Despite our disbelief, here in Philly, this connection made perfect sense. She and I are separated by 40+ years in age and life experiences, but only here in our fair city could we find a common link soon after becoming acquainted with each other.

Wishing you a smooth slide into a new week. See you again tomorrow!

