Plus, Vice President Kamala D. Harris spoke during the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City yesterday, and we’ll take a look at the key things she told the crowd.

Temperatures this week in our region are expected to near 100 degrees, and local agencies are encouraging us to take the heat seriously. Europe is also experiencing a heat wave with record temperatures and heat warnings across Britain, France, Spain and Portugal.

If you don’t have air conditioning, here are a few things you can do to stay cool:

Drink water. Staying hydrated is incredibly important when it’s hot outside, so make sure you’re drinking some H2O — and not sugary drinks.

Take a cool shower. Water isn’t just good for the inside of your body. Keep the outside of your body cool, too, with cold showers or compresses.

Reduce the heat inside. Avoid using appliances, such as ovens, that will make your home even hotter.

Read on for some other tips about staying cool and information about what it takes for Philly leaders to declare an official heat emergency.

In Atlantic City on Monday, Vice President Kamala D. Harris spoke to hundreds of civil rights activists at the 113th NAACP National Convention about the attempts of “extremist so-called leaders” to “undermine our democracy and assault our most fundamental freedoms.”

Here’s what else she told the group:

💬 “We have been called to create a more fair, more equal, and more just America, so today let us recommit to answering the call.”

💬 “Today, extremist so-called leaders are criminalizing doctors and punishing women for making health-care decisions for themselves.”

💬 “We need people who will defend our rights up and down the ballot.”

Keep reading to hear more from her 30-minute remarks.

