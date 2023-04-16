A closer look at Josh Shapiro’s style | Morning Newsletter

☀️ It’s headed to 75 and sunny, just how I like it.

We take a closer look at how Josh Shapiro’s governing Pennsylvania at this point in his tenure.

And faculty union leaders and administration at Rutgers University announced a “framework” for new contracts, with union leaders suspending their strike and returning to work.

Welcome to the honeymoon period. As Pennsylvania’s new governor, Josh Shapiro has been traveling the state, pitching his first state budget and his vision for one of the nation’s most populous — and most politically divided — states. He’s extended olive branch after olive branch to Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s divided government, where there’s a one-seat Democratic majority in the state House and a strong GOP majority in the Senate. I’ve spent time with Pennsylvania’s 48th governor over the last two months, observing him as I’ve tried to capture the first portrait of who he is as a leader. I’ve spoken with his current and former colleagues to find out: Were his campaign promises to work across the aisle bull—?

The short answer is: no. Those close to him describe him as someone who, at his core, wants to solve problems and find common ground. He’s continuing to build his reputation as an ambitious pragmatist who has spent his entire career building up to this moment.

Few in Harrisburg will criticize the new governor just yet, as the Capitol brims with hope for the new administration. Read my story on Shapiro’s leadership style, the differences between him and former Gov. Tom Wolf, and more.🔑

