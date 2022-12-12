We’re starting the week with partly sunny skies and a high of 43.

Democrats may have swept the Pennsylvania big midterm races last month, but low voter turnout — particularly in Philadelphia — could haunt them in the future. Latino parts of the city in particular saw a steep drop.

The latest Inquirer analysis shows this isn’t limited to big cities, and is a statewide issue.

Our lead story seeks to answer how and why Latino voters had the largest turnout dip in the election.

Across the state, areas with higher populations of Hispanic and Latino voters saw the greatest turnout drops.

Historically, the turnout in these areas has lagged other parts of the state but this year’s gap was bigger than usual.

Among the findings in an Inquirer analysis of Pennsylvania’s elections:

The larger the Latino population in a precinct, the sharper the turnout decline from 2020 to 2022.

Precincts where Latinos are the largest ethnic group plummeted 47% in votes cast between the 2020 presidential election and the 2022 U.S. Senate election. To compare, the turnout decline across the rest of the state was about 22%.

The drop is particularly clear in Pennsylvania’s heavily Latino midsized cities, such as Allentown, Reading, Lancaster, and York. There, the neighborhoods with the largest Latino populations saw the largest dips.

Notable quote: “The parties and the political class just need to do a much, much better job of engaging Latino voters,” Raphael Collazo, head of the national Latino advocacy organization, UnidosUS Action Fund, said. “And there must be a lot more investment and respect for where Latinos are on the issues and speaking to those issues.”

Continue reading for the complete data breakdown and the push to do earlier and more targeted outreach.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church started in Philadelphia as one of the first Black Christian denominations in the country.

It came after Black Philadelphians staged the first-ever civil rights walkout to worship freely.

Today, A.M.E. church leaders say they’re fighting for basic rights all over again.

The latest installment of A More Perfect Union tells various stories of how A.M.E. has nurtured Black resistance for more than 200 years ranging from a planned slave rebellion to fighting voter suppression.

🗳️ Considering: What Kyrsten Sinema’s move to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent means for John Fetterman and Senate Democrats.

🎨 Viewing: The “Matisse in the 1930s” exhibit of rarely seen art on display through Jan. 29.

🎤 Remembering: The best Philly concerts of 2022. (Of course, Jazmine Sullivan had to be mentioned.)

