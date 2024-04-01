Delco’s first DEI director fired | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to April. Expect rain until mid-afternoon and temps in the low 50s, as well as plenty of shenanigans from the jokesters in your life.

Today we have the story on Delaware County’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion director, who was fired after she filed a complaint alleging racial discrimination by her boss. And as 2024 presidential campaigns progress, voters should be aware of artificial intelligence as a device for deception.

P.S. This week, The Inquirer is launching its first newsletter dedicated to the region’s eds and meds sector: Philly Health Insider. Reporters Aubrey Whelan and Abraham Gutman will break down what’s new with Philadelphia’s scores of health-care, research, and medical institutions, with a focus on accountability and data-driven journalism.

If you’re a professional working in the health space and you want to stay informed on the latest local news of your industry, from hospital inspections to who’s making moves — this newsletter is for you.

Advertisement

Philly Health Insider is a subscriber-exclusive newsletter. But if you’re not already a subscriber, you can read it free for three months. Sign up here to get it in your inbox weekly, starting this Wednesday.

— Julie Zeglen (@juliezeglen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Lauren Footman was hired in April 2022 for what was described as a historic role — Delaware County’s first director focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

But by November of the following year, she had filed two racial discrimination complaints about her boss, executive Marc Woolley: one internally, and one with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In January, she was fired.

Trouble in Delco: Footman alleges Woolley treated her and other Black women employees unfairly, such as using differing disciplinary measures. Upon her firing, the county offered her 12 weeks’ severance in exchange for pulling her EEOC complaint. Meanwhile, an internal investigation cleared Woolley, who has been the subject of controversy in other high-profile local government jobs he’s held, from wrongdoing.

The national view: Footman’s firing comes at a fraught time for DEI initiatives, which gained attention after the racial justice protests of 2020 and have since faced a backlash, most prominently from lawmakers in red states.

Juliana Feliciano Reyes has the full story.

If you saw a photo of Donald Trump kissing Anthony Fauci in a Ron DeSantis campaign ad last summer — no you didn’t.

That spot was a “watershed moment” in U.S. politics, said Matthew Stamm, the director of Drexel University’s Multimedia and Information Security Lab. His team detects false or manipulated political images, including the DeSantis ad, which was likely crafted with the help of artificial intelligence.

It’s now easier than ever to spread misinformation via AI-addled media.

“It [once] took work to use Photoshop and video tools,” one computer science pro said. “You needed experts. But now, your average high school student can generate deepfakes.”

Alfred Lubrano breaks down the rising use of AI in campaign materials, and why democracy itself is at risk when deception thrives.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

After this Easter season, Just Born said it will stop using Red Dye No. 3 to make its pink and lavender-hued Peeps, as Pennsylvania lawmakers look to ban the controversial food colorant. Where is the candy company based?

A) Manayunk

B) Chester

C) Horsham

D) Bethlehem

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

🥣 Craving: Cereal, after reading about the Philly-area creatives making comics about the breakfast food.

💡 Weighing: The good news against the bad news of this Peco report on the state’s electricity generation.

❤️ Inspired by: A family in rural Pennsylvania that helps others through their grief.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Phillies’ left fielder hit his first home run of the 2024 season on Sunday. We call that a ...

Hint: 💣

MR. BABS CHOW

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Roserita Fratoni, who correctly solved Sunday’s anagram: Havertown Grille. It’s one of two Philly spots retired Eagles center Jason Kelce cited as his favorite restaurants in town.

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

📬 Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, or something that made you fall in love with Philly over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Suzanne Grill, who describes the bliss of “bumper sledding” through Germantown:

When I was in my very early twenties, I moved from Montgomery County out to California to go to college. When I returned two years later, I shared an apartment on Cliveden Street in Germantown with an old friend who I’d known since grade school. He introduced me to a few other friends he knew in the small vintage apartment building.

They already spent a lot of time together, but we all quickly became a tribe. We shared coffee together in the morning, and spent hours in local bars and coffeehouses at night, and at concerts and festivals, or in each other’s apartments every weekend. We were all over 21, working full-time jobs, free and adventurous. We shared a similar idea of what was a fun activity.

Early one winter evening, it began to snow like crazy. Not windy, not a blizzard, just a lot of snow, very quickly. And it was perfect for sledding.

Not having one sled, dish or even a trash can lid among us, our friend Charlie said, “Come on outside.” We went down to the street, where he hopped in his Karmann Ghia and told us to hang on, pointing to the back of the car. We all had snow boots on, and spent about an hour blissfully “bumper sledding” up and down the vacant roads, from Cliveden Street and Germantown Avenue, to Walnut Lane. One of the most memorable nights of my life, because at that moment I felt I really belonged, to this group of friends and to this city.

Stay sharp — those April Fools’ pranksters are on the prowl. See you tomorrow!

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.