Happy Monday, we’re looking at temps in the upper 40s, a relief from yesterday’s frigid weather, though there is precipitation in the forecast.

Today we run down events and initiatives you can get involved in if you’re looking to do a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Whether you’re looking for a way to do your part during a day of service or just want to understand more of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., there’s plenty to do today. Here are a couple of my favorites:

The event to get you inspired:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the National Constitution Center

Admission to the National Constitution Center is free on MLK Day. At the museum, you can join in a variety of activities from story corners to a reading of King’s I Have a Dream speech. The museum also hosts a school supply drive, where newly purchased supplies can be dropped off at the museum during the month of January to be donated to the School District of Philadelphia. (Free, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 525 Arch St., constitutioncenter.org)

Where to donate your time:

Writer Amber Burns contributes more in this guide to today.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The University of Pennsylvania is investing in another section of West Philadelphia, specifically its public school. Lea Elementary, like Penn Alexander, will receive a cash infusion to improve education and resources. Today’s question: How much is Penn investing in the school over the next five years? Find out the answer here.

a. $10 million

b. $5 million

c. $20 million

What we’re…

📚 Reading: About the time Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke to a class at Villanova almost 60 years ago.

🛠️ Doing: Hanging with Ya Fav Trashman for what he’s calling the largest trash pickup in the city. I’ll share a pic of the experience later this week.

👀 Watching: This video of President Joe Biden in Philly packing meals at Philabundance.

Photo of the day

Hope you have a great Monday. We’re taking today off so no newsletter tomorrow, but for you subscribers, you can check out the print version of The Inquirer right here, every day.

I’ll be back to get your day started on Wednesday. ✌️