Happy Monday, we’re looking at temps in the upper 40s, a relief from yesterday’s frigid weather, though there is precipitation in the forecast.
Today we run down events and initiatives you can get involved in if you’re looking to do a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Whether you’re looking for a way to do your part during a day of service or just want to understand more of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., there’s plenty to do today. Here are a couple of my favorites:
The event to get you inspired:
Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the National Constitution Center
Admission to the National Constitution Center is free on MLK Day. At the museum, you can join in a variety of activities from story corners to a reading of King’s I Have a Dream speech. The museum also hosts a school supply drive, where newly purchased supplies can be dropped off at the museum during the month of January to be donated to the School District of Philadelphia. (Free, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 525 Arch St., constitutioncenter.org)
Where to donate your time:
Writer Amber Burns contributes more in this guide to today.
What you should know today
With home prices skyrocketing, it’s a really good time to be a homeowner in the Philly-area right now.
Step Up to the Plate, the collaborative effort to provide meals to those in need announced its ending its efforts, after nearly two years and 800,000 meals distributed.
The hero helicopter pilot who miraculously landed on the lawn of a Delco church last week said God was definitely his ‘co-pilot.’
The Eagles found themselves outclassed by the Bucs in an early 31-15 playoff exit.
For gun violence prevention initiatives to work, support efforts must be collaborative, as opined in this guest op-ed.
Staff at a Montco behavioral clinic are speaking out about serious understaffing and a lack of protection against COVID-19.
Philly favorites Kurt Vile and the Violators return to the stage after a two-year hiatus with an upcoming concert in Atlantic City.
Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.
🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠
The University of Pennsylvania is investing in another section of West Philadelphia, specifically its public school. Lea Elementary, like Penn Alexander, will receive a cash infusion to improve education and resources. Today’s question: How much is Penn investing in the school over the next five years? Find out the answer here.
a. $10 million
b. $5 million
c. $20 million
What we’re…
📚 Reading: About the time Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke to a class at Villanova almost 60 years ago.
🛠️ Doing: Hanging with Ya Fav Trashman for what he’s calling the largest trash pickup in the city. I’ll share a pic of the experience later this week.
👀 Watching: This video of President Joe Biden in Philly packing meals at Philabundance.
Photo of the day
Hope you have a great Monday. We’re taking today off so no newsletter tomorrow, but for you subscribers, you can check out the print version of The Inquirer right here, every day.
I’ll be back to get your day started on Wednesday. ✌️