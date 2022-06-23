Rain is in the forecast but we’re expected to dry out mid-afternoon with temperatures landing in the 70s.

Philly’s mayoral race isn’t until next year, but in what appears to be a crowded pool of candidates, some could begin posturing as soon as this summer. Today, we run down a few names that could find their way on a future ballot.

And, in its third assessment regarding the state of Philly’s fiscal future, we combed through the latest Pew report and its findings.

Also, I’m wondering what happens to that massive Matisse Thybulle mural on Garage in Fishtown if the Sixers forward gets traded to bring in NBA veteran PJ Tucker.

Let’s start by saying no one has made their candidacy official, but given Philly’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, the election to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney will likely be decided in the May 2023 primary.

There are a number of names being floated around and while the majority on our list currently hold seats on City Council, they aren’t all politicians.

Our reporters Sean Collins Walsh and Anna Orso provide this rundown of who may run for mayor in the Democratic primary.

More than two years into the pandemic, thousands of employees continue to work remotely in the suburbs rather than commute into the city.

And while the trade-off is arguably a more fruitful work-life balance for some, the permanent trend toward remote work is contributing to Philadelphia’s tepid economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in the total workforce overall, according to the latest in a series of reports from the Pew Charitable Trust entitled Philadelphia’s Fiscal Future.

👨‍💻 What’s the concern? According to the report, Philly could experience an uneven, inequitable recovery inflicting particular pain on some of the city’s residents, especially people of color.

👨‍💻 What’s being affected? Amid the pandemic, lower-wage jobs in hotels, restaurants, and other leisure sectors disappeared, hurting already disadvantaged Philadelphians with lower incomes who held these service positions.

👨‍💻 What they’re saying: “For now, at least, many highly educated white-collar workers are benefiting from the increased flexibility of remote work, while some less-educated workers — many of them people of color — are not,” said report coauthor Larry Eichel.

Our reporter Erin Arvedlund dove into the latest from Pew to explain all the factors that lead up to Philly’s “smaller economy.”

1972: Hurricane Agnes ravaged the Greater Philadelphia Region and much of the state, along with much of the East Coast, becoming the U.S.’ most expensive natural disaster to date. It’s a moment our reporter Anthony R. Wood explains still reverberates.

🍺 Noticing: That Tired Hands Brewery founder Jean Brolliet IV is back running day-to-day operations at the company after claims of him fueling a toxic workplace bubbled over.

🍼 Sharing: In efforts to ease supply shortages, the U.S. has begun importing baby formula from neighboring Mexico.

🏈 Reading: This op-ed on the doors being opened and the myths about amateur athletics being shattered, particularly in the case of college sports.

