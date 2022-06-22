The next Philadelphia mayoral race is not until next year. But with a crowded field appearing likely, candidates may start throwing their hats in the ring as soon as this summer.

Thanks to Philly’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, the election to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney will almost certainly be decided in the May 16 primary.

No one has made their candidacy official. But several candidates have said they are considering a run.

» READ MORE: Big fund-raising by a group tied to Philly ShopRite owner Jeff Brown has jolted the race for mayor

Here’s a look at who may run for mayor in the Democratic primary.

Grocer Jeff Brown

Brown owns a chain of Brown’s Super Stores and ShopRite groceries, including several he opened in “food deserts,” or underserved communities that previously lacked access to nutritious food. Brown is expected to make that experience central to his campaign as a beneficent businessman.

His most visible brush with city politics to date was his vocal opposition to Kenney’s sugary beverage tax, which Brown said drove business to suburban supermarkets.

Councilmember Allan Domb

Allan Domb, a real estate magnate known as the “Condo King,” has championed business-friendly tax policies and budget-tightening measures on Council.

Domb will be the wealthiest candidate if he runs, potentially allowing him to fund his own campaign while others fight over donors or hope outside spending groups back them.

Councilmember Derek Green

Green is an attorney at the Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel law firm, and he is one of three potential mayoral candidates who are former staffers to retired Councilmember Marian Tasco.

On Council, he has championed technocratic policies, the creation of a city-controlled public bank, and ethics reforms, and he was heavily involved in recent budget talks that led to a deal that will cut the city’s wage and business taxes.

Councilmember Helen Gym

Before Gym ran for Council in 2015, she was a leader in the grassroots campaign to resist plans to build a baseball stadium near Chinatown and a public education activist.

In her two terms, she has since developed a reputation as a progressive firebrand, and in the 2019 primary won more votes than any Council candidate since 1987. She would be the most liberal candidate in the field, and has positioned herself as an anti-establishment politician after clashes with the Democratic City Committee.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker

Parker spent a decade in the Pennsylvania House before running for Council, where she currently serves as majority leader. She represents the city’s 9th Council district, which includes swaths of Northwest Philadelphia and typically sees some of the highest voter turnout in the city.

Parker is a protege of Tasco, and a product of the powerful Northwest Coalition political family.

Parker appears to be positioning herself as the candidate most focused on public safety amid a two-year surge in gun violence. This spring she unveiled a 17-page “community policing” plan to put more cops on the beat.

Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez

First elected in 2007, Quiñones-Sánchez has won four races for the Kensington-based 7th Council District despite opposition from the city’s Democratic Party ward leaders.

She got her start as a staff member for former Councilmembers Angel Ortiz and Tasco and ran an educational nonprofit. On Council, she’s been an outsider and an outspoken critic of Kenney, including being the only Democrat to oppose his signature “soda tax.”

Quiñones-Sánchez was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and said she was cancer-free after undergoing a successful mastectomy.

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart

After a career on Wall Street, where she worked at Fitch Ratings and Bear Stearns & Co., Rhynhart entered public service as city treasurer and budget director during former Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration.

She then served in the early days of Kenney’s administration before running for office and defeating incumbent City Controller Alan Butkovitz in 2017. Rhynhart’s responsibilities now include auditing city agencies, and investigating fraud, waste, and abuse, which has led her to butt heads with Kenney repeatedly.