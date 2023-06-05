Black elders helped make North Philly | Morning Newsletter

Enjoy the sunny skies with a high of 80. ☀️

Today’s lead story focuses on the oral histories of five elders in North Philadelphia. They shared stories about their lives and the moments that shaped the city’s history. The Black Elders Project highlights and celebrates those who haven’t received the credit they deserve for making North Philly.

Marilyn Kai Jewett and Jacqueline Wiggins, creators of The Inquirer’s Black Elders oral history project, knew that some stories should come directly from those that lived them.

It’s why they interviewed five Black women and men from North Central Philadelphia about their lives and the events that shaped this section of the city into what it is today.

In their own words: “Our people and others need to hear these stories, [they] need to hear the stories of some of these hardships, if you will, but also the resilience,” said Wiggins, 73, who has lived the majority of her life in North Philly. “If we can have those honest stories, then it’s almost like looking at literature.”

This project is a glimpse into what Black people in North Philadelphia have seen and done over the decades. You’ll hear from people such as Curtis Brown, an artist and educator who grew up in Francisville in the 1940s and ‘50s, and Edna Devlin, an East Poplar community activist who’s still fighting for her neighbors while in her 70s.

Read, watch, or listen to each story of the Black Elders Project.

What you should know today

Not everyone got much bang for their buck.

Allan Domb, a former Philadelphia City Council member and a real estate magnate, gave more than $11 million of his own money into his mayoral campaign. He paid $460 for every vote — the highest cost-per-vote of any mayoral candidate in recent city history.

Meanwhile, Democratic nomination winner Cherelle Parker raised about $26 for every vote she earned. That’s the lowest among the top five candidates.

The takeaway: Although self-funding candidates can spend their way into contention, their money isn’t necessarily decisive.

Keep reading to learn how much each candidate raised per vote.

🎉Congratulating: Philly’s own Kristen Welker will take over as the host of NBC’s Meet the Press, succeeding Chuck Todd.

🍽️ Anticipating: The 2023 James Beard Awards are tonight. Friday Saturday Sunday, Ellen Yin, Amanda Shulman, Jesse Ito, Dionicio Jiménez, and ‘Nok’ Suntaranon are representing Philadelphia at the ceremony in Chicago.

