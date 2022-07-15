It’s looking like another day in the upper 80s with moderate humidity.

Today, we’ll look at the major investments Pennsylvania is making in its future.

Then, we’ll look at how many workers Philadelphia is putting on leave for not getting vaccinated.

— Evan Weiss (@eaweiss, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

“We haven’t seen numbers of this kind for investment in conservation for probably several decades,” Ezra Thrush, senior director for government affairs for the nonprofit environmental advocacy group PennFuture, said. “It’s going to be significantly meaningful for land conservation, for farmland preservation, for open spaces, for our parks and forests. This was something that we didn’t think was going to be possible, given today’s political environment.”

The new money includes $220 million to establish a new Clean Streams Fund. Pennsylvania has 85,000 miles of waterways — the highest stream density in the continental U.S. One-third of those waterways are considered polluted enough to harm wildlife, recreation, or drinking water.

An additional $320 million will go toward drinking water, sewer projects, flood control, and dam repair.

And there’s more — a lot more. My colleague Frank Kummer has the story.

What you should know today

A story in numbers:

Roughly 270 workers were put on leave this month for failing to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

22% of the Fire Department requested exemptions.

15% of the Police Department requested exemptions.

12% of the city’s unionized workforce — or more than 2,500 people — have either had an exemption approved or have a pending request.

More than 5% of the unionized employees in the Prisons Department were placed on leave.

Nearly 4% of the Fire Department’s unionized force — which includes firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs — are on leave as well.

My colleague Anna Orso has the story.

What we’re …

🤔Learning: The FDA clears the way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments.

📘Reading: America’s maternal mortality crisis traces back to Philadelphia, home to the nation’s first delivery wards. From the start, Black people received unequal treatment and were exploited for science.

🤔Learning: Atlantic City, welcoming the National NAACP Convention, looks at its own Black origins.

Photo of the day

