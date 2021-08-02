Hello, staunch readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: The U.S. economy takes center stage in political debates.

Then: The vaccination rates among Asians in the U.S. and Philadelphia appear to be vastly better than Pennsylvania, but why?

And: Demonstrators take to the streets after a 26-year-old Black man from Burlington City says he suffered a bite from a white security guard’s dog.

New data reveal that the U.S. economy climbed at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter, but although Democratic leaders tout growth, Republicans point to other concerning increases.

On the heels of the bipartisan infrastructure deal advancing in Congress, Democrats share optimism in working to pass a popular policy this fall that could potentially further stimulate the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, Republicans see other critical things on the rise that could impact crucial political races, primarily an uptick in consumer prices due to inflation.

Reporter Jonathan Tamari takes you inside the battle over the economy between Democrats and Republicans.

Asians lead the nation in the rate of inoculation among racial groups, but that is not shown to be the case in Pennsylvania, where they appear to have one of the lowest vaccination rates.

This low ranking in the state is also in stark contrast to Philadelphia’s Asian residents, who lead the way with the highest vaccination rate in the city, where there’s an 88% vaccination rate for Asians and Pacific Islanders, who are either partially or fully vaccinated.

But health officials suspect that there’s an undercount of vaccinated Asians statewide.

Reporters Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, and Jonathan Lai uncover the possible factors for the undercount in vaccinations among Pennsylvania’s Asian population.

Reopening resources

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

That's interesting

Opinions

“It’s impossible, frankly, not to look at America’s struggling working-class moms finally putting some greens on the dinner table or driving off to community college and wonder why this hasn’t been a top priority — as opposed to new fighter jets and propping up the U.S. yacht industry,” writes columnist Will Bunch, questioning the priorities of the nation.

What we're reading

Your daily dose of | Algebra in Spanish

Satoia Wright, a Philadelphia middle school teacher, convinced her department chair and the head of the private school to spearhead a summer program. The 33-year-old bilingual educator details how she’s meeting the needs of the Spanish-speaking community of Philadelphia with her in-person, pay-what-you-can algebra classes in Center City.