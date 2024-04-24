When child care costs ‘more than a mortgage’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Did you get out and vote yesterday? Find links to see the full results of the 2024 primary below.

In Philadelphia and its suburbs, parents say child care costs “more than a mortgage” per kid. Meanwhile, child care workers are in short supply and high demand. What’s the solution?

And even if you’re not following the Sixers’ playoff run, it’s understandable if you feel a certain way about the bad referee calls that contributed to their Game 2 loss against the Knicks. LeBron does.

Philadelphia is facing a child care crisis, for both families with young kids and care providers. And, as with so many crises, it all comes down to money.

🐣 Center-based care for one infant typically cost Philly-area parents between $12,000 and $18,000 last year. Even middle-class families feel the strain.

“They’re making these decisions — like, ‘I’m not going to work,’ or mom stays home or is only working part-time — because it costs more money to put their child into child care,” one Delaware County official said.

🐣 But child care business owners are in a tough position. If they raise rates, they risk losing customers who can no longer afford care. If they don’t pay a competitive wage, they risk losing workers during a severe labor shortage in the industry — which means they could also miss meeting minimum child-to-caregiver ratios.

Meanwhile, the average wage for early childhood teachers is less than $13 per hour.

🐣 What could help? More money, of course.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy explains the tough choices local parents are confronting, while workplace reporter Lizzy McLellan Ravitch talks to the advocates pushing for government funding and policies that could alleviate staff shortages at daycares.

What you should know today

It’s not just Philly fans — everyone’s mad at the refs of Monday night’s Game 2 between the Sixers and the Knicks. (Well, maybe everyone except Knicks fans.)

ICYMI: After scrapping their way into a playoff spot last week and losing Game 1 on Saturday, the Sixers looked poised to win the second game of the series — until its last 45.5 seconds. Suddenly, chaos and bad calls led to a crushing 104-101 defeat.

From Sixers reporter Gina Mizell’s report about the NBA’s official post-mortem:

Further review determined that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice while trying to catch and secure an inbounds pass with less than 30 seconds to play, as part of the frenzied sequence that led to [Knicks guard] Donte DiVincenzo’s go-ahead three-pointer. Additionally, it was determined that Sixers coach Nick Nurse should have been granted a timeout during that period, which he expressed frustration about after the game.

Predictably, Sixers players and Nurse were furious, and the team filed a formal grievance that led to the NBA’s statement. But when even LeBron James and commentator Stephen A. Smith, who have no reason to support our guys, agree that the refs blew some calls, you know it’s not just a case of sore losers.

Read more on the injustice from Inquirer columnists David Murphy, Mike Sielski, and Marcus Hayes.

The Knicks will take a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Thursday night in Philly.

🧠 Trivia time

This Sixers star was just named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

A) Joel Embiid

B) Nicolas Batum

C) Tyrese Maxey

D) Kelly Oubre Jr.

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

🍪 Trying: A South Street-made “crookie,” the TikTok-famous croissant hybrid.

👕 Buying: Herr’s chips merch by South Fellini.

🧀 Loving: This 24/7 cheese vending machine in Kensington.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This Delaware County liberal arts college just announced a $25 million gift to create a new institute on ethics.

FAVORD HERD

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Leslie Kalash, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Penn Relays. The annual sporting event will bring some of the world’s best track and field talent to Franklin Field this week. (Plus, here’s everything you need to know before you go, from time to tickets to parking.)

Photo of the day

If you missed the “Lofi hip hop radio 🗳️ beats to watch election results to” Easter egg on the election results page, check it out here.

Have a great Wednesday. See you back here tomorrow!

