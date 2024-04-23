Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is named the NBA’s Most Improved Player

All of the transformations experienced by the 76ers this season were overshadowed by one massive makeover.

It delighted the fans, put the NBA on notice, and silenced critics who had long since hardened their opinions. It was a young point guard who stepped in and filled James Harden’s shoes without any problem.

You know Tyrese Maxey, right?

On Tuesday, the fourth-year veteran was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in voting by the media, joining Dana Barros (1995) as the only Sixers to win the award. Maxey received 319 points and 51 first-place votes.

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White was second with 305 points and 32 first-place votes. Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was third with 92 points and six first-place votes.

“He deserves it, for sure,” Patrick Reed said. “I think he’s a great player and puts the work in. You can tell that it’s paying off for him, and I’m proud of him. So I think he deserved it.”

The Sixers selected Maxey with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

He began his career as a third-teamer and worked his way into the rotation before the start of his rookie season. In his second season, Maxey was elevated to the starting lineup as a point guard in the wake of Ben Simmons’ refusal to play for the Sixers.

After the disgruntled player was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Harden, Maxey maintained his starting spot while shifting back to shooting guard.

Since then, he has been an emerging star. He finished sixth that season in Most Improved Player voting. Last season, Maxey took his game to another level as the third star behind Joel Embiid and Harden.

But there were concerns about how he would adjust to resuming point guard duties this season after Harden forced a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1. While Maxey is not your traditional floor general, he has blossomed into one of the league’s best players.

Maxey and Embiid became the first pair of Sixers teammates to be named All-Stars in the same season since Embiid and Simmons in 2021.

“This is the first award that after 30 games people were like, ‘Maxey’s the Most Improved Player,’” Nico Batum said. “It was pretty much a no-brainer. I’m very happy to see him get it. He deserves it with the work he puts in, and the way he carried himself this year.

“I’m just happy for him.”

The 23-year-old averaged career highs in points (25.9), rebounds (3.7), assists (6.2), steals (1.0), and minutes (37.5) this season. The former Kentucky standout scored a career-high 52 points in a double-overtime road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on April 7. He had two other 50-point outings. He scored 51 points in a road victory over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1 and had 50 points in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12.

“This award is extremely well-deserved with all the work he puts in,” Tobias Harris said. “... Working hard and being a great student of the game like he is, those opportunities come to great people like himself.”